LogicMonitor Announces Women in STEM Scholarship Applications Open

LogicMonitor, provider of the leading SaaS-based unified observability platform for enterprises and managed service providers (MSPs), today announced the company will be accepting applications for the annual Women in STEM Scholarship until March 31, 2023.

According to the Pew Research Center, women in the U.S. earned just 22% of the bachelor’s degrees in engineering and 19% in computer science. In the workforce, women were found to make up only a quarter or fewer of workers in computing and engineering jobs. As women continue to be underrepresented in many STEM fields, the LogicMonitor Women in STEM Scholarship seeks to bridge the gender gap by providing financial support to women seeking careers in STEM. Three exceptional candidates will each be awarded $6,000 scholarships for the 2023 academic year.

“While progress is being made to bridge the gender gap in STEM fields, there’s still a long road ahead of us to close the gap,” said Christina Kosmowski, CEO, LogicMonitor. “At LogicMonitor, we aim to not only provide solutions for customers, but provide ideas and solutions that will help improve our tech community as a whole. With our Women in STEM Scholarship, our goal is to encourage women to pursue college degrees in STEM and help them overcome the financial barriers that may get in their way. With this support, we hope to better position women to achieve their professional aspirations in STEM, and maybe one day they’ll even become future hires for tech companies like ours.”

The LogicMonitor Women in STEM Scholarship is open to women pursuing a bachelor’s or associate degree in STEM from an accredited U.S. college or university. Applicants must have completed at least one year of college by the fall 2023 semester and must have plans to continue their STEM education for the 2023 academic year.

To apply, students must complete a questionnaire about their background and explain how STEM has impacted their lives and inspired their career goals. The winning recipients will be announced by May 31.

For more information about the LogicMonitor Women in STEM Scholarship, visit www.logicmonitor.com/scholarship.

