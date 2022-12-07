Aarvik Therapeutics Announces a Global Novel Payload Agreement with NJ Bio, Inc.

HAYWARD, Calif. & PRINCETON, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aarvik Therapeutics announces a global license and assignment Agreement with NJ Bio, Inc. to secure a class of novel proprietary payloads with a wide range of potencies.

Aarvik has an exclusive license to commercialize the novel proprietary payloads from NJ Bio, as well as any materials or products containing the payloads, and can acquire ownership and all rights upon completion of option payments. As part of the agreement, Aarvik will pay NJ Bio an upfront payment, option payments, as well as future success-based milestone and royalty payments for products utilizing the payloads. NJ Bio will also provide all conjugation services for the payloads. Aarvik will partner with NJ Bio to manufacture materials for preclinical studies and clinical trials.

“We are excited to secure a set of novel payloads for our ADC programs from NJ Bio and to benefit from NJ Bio’s deep chemistry and bioconjugation expertise with ADCs,” said Jagath Reddy Junutula, Ph.D., Co-founder, President, and CEO of Aarvik Therapeutics. “NJ Bio will be an excellent research, development, and manufacturing partner for Aarvik. The payloads from NJ Bio complement the novel therapeutic antibodies from Aarvik.”

“We are thrilled to provide Aarvik with a class of novel payloads for their next-generation ADC program. The ADC development experience and innovative antibodies from Aarvik combined with our bioconjugation and novel linker-payload synthesis expertise can be synergistic. We look forward to a very exciting time with Aarvik to revolutionize ADC therapies for patients with cancer,” said Nareshkumar Jain, President, and CEO of NJ Bio.

About Aarvik Therapeutics

Aarvik Therapeutics combines a unique, proprietary modular platform with multiple target mechanisms and therapeutic modalities to develop novel molecules with an improved therapeutic index for oncology and other diseases. Backed by extensive scientific, research, drug development and business expertise from its founders, team members, SAB and Board, Aarvik Therapeutics is applying its vision and passion to create transformational benefit for patients with cancer and other diseases.

About NJ Bio Pharmaceuticals LLC

NJ Bio, a World ADC Award Winning CRO, is an integrated chemistry service provider with niche expertise in bioconjugation, payload-linker synthesis, nucleotide, oligonucleotide, and mRNA chemistry. NJ Bio has the unique state-of-the-art capability of BioNMR which can be applied to expedite drug discovery programs, including targeted protein degraders. NJ Bio also offers expertise in process development and scale-up of payloads, linkers, and antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs). NJ Bio’s clients range from large and mid-size pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to start-ups.

For additional information, visit www.aarviktx.com and www.njbio.com.