Delta Hotels by Marriott Grand Okanagan Resort chooses Optii to optimize hotel operations across its property

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Optii Solutions, the leading cloud-based hotel operations software, announced today that Delta Hotels by Marriott Grand Okanagan Resort has chosen Optii as its housekeeping management platform.

The Grand Okanagan Resort has partnered with Optii to enhance visibility across its 325-room property. Based in Kelowna, British Columbia, the Grand Okanagan Resort is the first Marriott property in Canada to adopt Optii.

The hotel is rolling out Optii Housekeeping to provide real-time visibility over multiple buildings and teams within its property. Through Optii, the team at Grand Okanagan will be able to access data into their daily operations and see where there may be gaps in team performance and efficiency. This enhanced visibility on team performance means hotel managers can provide instant feedback to the team and ensure the quality of cleans across all of its rooms. Optii Housekeeping also makes the training and onboarding of new members easier as it provides a single platform for the team to access cleaning protocols, updates to rosters and routes and guest requests.

Optii provides valuable insights into the hotel’s operations including status on job activities and the average time spent between room cleans. Using intelligent AI and machine learning, Optii streamlines and automates day-to-day responsibilities, freeing up time for managers and housekeepers to work on other important tasks.

Joseph Clohessy, Delta Grand Okanagan, General Manager, said: “Optii’s data insights will enable us to continuously improve our services while supporting our housekeeping staff. Having Optii centralize our operations means we can not only improve the productivity of our team and therefore the cleaning quality of each room but also ensure a better overall guest experience.”

Katherine Grass, CEO, Optii Solutions, said: “The Grand Okanagan Resort is a large property that will benefit from Optii’s predictive technology. At Optii, we want to improve the productivity and effectiveness of hotels while making the lives of all members of staff easier. We look forward to working with the team.”

