o9 Solutions Joins The Climate Pledge

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--o9 Solutions, a leading enterprise AI software platform provider for transforming planning and decision-making, announced today that it joined The Climate Pledge to further its commitment to enabling sustainable end-to-end global supply chains.

Co-founded by Amazon and Global Optimism in 2019, The Climate Pledge is a commitment by companies to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2040—a decade ahead of the Paris Agreement’s goal of 2050. More than 300 organizations and entities have signed The Climate Pledge, including PepsiCo, Best Buy, Unilever, Microsoft, HP, Procter & Gamble, Maersk, and many more.

o9, as well as other signatories to The Climate Pledge, agree to:

Measure and report greenhouse gas emissions regularly.

Implement decarbonization strategies in line with the Paris Agreement through real business changes and innovations, including efficiency improvements, renewable energy, materials reductions, and other carbon emission elimination strategies.

Neutralize any remaining emissions with additional, quantifiable, real, permanent, and socially beneficial offsets to achieve net-zero annual carbon emissions by 2040 — a decade ahead of the Paris Agreement’s goal of 2050.

In 2021, o9 signed a commitment to Science Based Targets and began measuring its carbon footprint, the data from which is included in its inaugural ESG report. Additionally, o9 will continue to track its Scope 1, Scope 2, and Scope 3 emissions via a carbon accounting tool available on the o9 Digital Brain platform. The company will also establish its carbon emission reduction targets, based on its 2022 baseline, no later than May 2023.

“At o9, we believe that the impact of climate change requires urgent action and collaborative efforts across industries. We’re honored to join The Climate Pledge and reinforce our commitment to sustainability and social impact,” says Igor Rikalo, President and COO at o9 Solutions. “We look forward to working with The Climate Pledge’s fellow signatories to achieve this ambitious goal through collective efforts and sharing of best practices.”

About o9 Solutions, Inc.

o9 Solutions is a leading AI-powered platform for integrated business planning and decision-making for the enterprise. Whether it is driving demand, aligning demand and supply, or optimizing commercial initiatives, any planning process can be made faster and smarter with o9’s AI-powered digital solutions. Bringing together technology innovations—such as graph-based enterprise modeling, big data analytics, advanced algorithms for scenario planning, collaborative portals, easy-to-use interfaces and cloud-based delivery—into one platform. For more information, please visit www.o9solutions.com.

About The Climate Pledge

In 2019, Amazon and Global Optimism co-founded The Climate Pledge, a commitment to reach the Paris Agreement 10 years early and be net-zero carbon by 2040. 375 organizations have now signed The Climate Pledge, sending an important signal that there will be rapid growth in demand for products and services that help reduce carbon emissions. For more information, visit www.theclimatepledge.com.