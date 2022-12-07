Kyndryl Canada and Dyslexia Canada partner to focus on equitable access to education for students

MARKHAM, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kyndryl (NYSE: KD), the largest IT infrastructure services provider in Canada and the world, is joining forces with Dyslexia Canada, a national charity formed in 2016 to advocate for all Canadian children with dyslexia. Kyndryl and Dyslexia Canada will work together to increase awareness of the challenges faced by children and youth with dyslexia, and to collaborate on helping those with dyslexia explore rewarding careers in STEM fields.

Dyslexia is the most common cause of difficulties with learning to read, write and spell. It impacts between 10 and 20 percent of people which equates to 750,000 kids in Canada. Most children and young people with dyslexia are not receiving the support they need to succeed - 87% of the youth who are not in education, employment or training have a learning disability, mental illness or both; and only 26% of youth (15-29 years) with learning disabilities are employed compared with nearly 52% of all youth in this age range.

Kyndryl is committed to supporting social and environmental initiatives where they can leverage their people and technology to make the greatest impact. As part of their corporate social responsibility strategy, Kyndryl focuses on “Future forward education”, which supports equitable access to student-centered and technology-enabled education.

The collaboration between Kyndryl and Dyslexia Canada will see the two engage in programs and awareness campaigns that invite students with dyslexia to learn about the vast range of opportunities available to them with careers in STEM. Programs will range from social media platforms and online sessions to in-person events where possible. Additionally, Dyslexia Canada will provide opportunities for Kyndryl team members to learn more about dyslexia and the ways that they as citizens can help children, colleagues and community members with dyslexia be successful.

About Dyslexia Canada

Dyslexia Canada is a national charity committed to ensuring that every child in Canada with dyslexia gets a fair and equitable education. Dyslexia Canada was formed in 2016 to ensure that there was a national voice and forum to advocate for all Canadian children with dyslexia. By partnering with professional organizations, experts and advocates, Dyslexia Canada strives to drive systemic change by engaging and educating the public and establishing legislation specific to recognizing and remediating dyslexia.

www.dyslexiacanada.org

About Kyndryl

Kyndryl (NYSE: KD) is the world’s largest IT infrastructure services provider, serving thousands of enterprise customers in more than 60 countries. The company designs, builds, manages and modernizes the complex, mission-critical information systems that the world depends on every day. For more information, visit www.kyndryl.com.