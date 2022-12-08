C3 AI and Booz Allen Hamilton Announce Strategic Alliance to Accelerate Adoption of Enterprise AI by Federal Agencies and the Department of Defense

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--C3 AI (NYSE: AI), the Enterprise AI application software company, and Booz Allen Hamilton, a technology and consulting firm with deep federal mission expertise, today announced a new alliance to help federal clients solve their most complex problems using enterprise AI.

The strategic alliance leverages Booz Allen’s industry position as the largest provider of AI services for the federal government with a focus on mission-ready AI solutions and C3 AI’s industry-leading AI applications that accelerate digital transformation, including those with a focus on mission readiness, supply chain logistics, and intelligence analysis.

“This strategic alliance between C3 AI and Booz Allen is about delivering solutions to the U.S. government that solves their most pressing issues and paves the path for a smooth and broad transition to digitally enabled agencies with improved national security, citizen services, and governmental efficiency,” said Thomas M. Siebel, CEO and Chairman of C3 AI.

Under the strategic agreement, C3 AI and Booz Allen will jointly go to market with C3 AI’s AI platform and suite of pre-built AI applications. These solutions will help address a variety of customer needs for the federal government’s defense and civilian agencies, as well as departments of state and local governments.

Together the two companies will provide federal clients with the consultation services to assess and solve their biggest issues, AI-based software to solve them, and implementation and training services needed to rapidly implement those solutions. Booz Allen consultants will receive training on the C3 AI Platform to deliver seamless customer deployment of the platform and AI applications.

“An inflection point has occurred across the U.S. federal government enterprise where the benefit derived from leading commercial software products is noticeably increasing relative to the impact of bespoke solutions,” said Steve Escaravage, Executive Vice President of AI & Analytics at Booz Allen. “We are excited to announce our alliance with C3 AI and are confident our work will help reduce the time to scaled AI impact across our portfolio and together, we will address our customers’ most difficult challenges with AI.”

About C3.ai, Inc.

C3 AI is the Enterprise AI application software company. C3 AI delivers a family of fully integrated products including the C3 AI Platform, an end-to-end platform for developing, deploying, and operating enterprise AI applications and C3 AI Applications, a portfolio of industry-specific SaaS enterprise AI applications that enable the digital transformation of organizations globally. Learn more at: www.c3.ai.