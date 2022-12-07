Frndly TV Surpasses 700,000 Subscribers

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Frndly TV, the leading affordable live TV provider for the whole family, today announced the service has topped the 700,000 subscriber mark.

“This is another banner day in the growth of Frndly TV,” said Bassil El-Khatib, Co-founder and Chief Marketing Officer of Frndly TV. “We have focused on providing the best live TV service available at the most affordable price. We have more than tripled our channel offering and have done so with only a single $1 price increase since our launch.”

In topping 700,000 subscribers, Frndly TV has had subscriber growth of approximately 40% over the past year (in November 2021, Frndly TV announced it past the 500,000-subscriber mark).

Frndly TV is a small, employee-owned, independent streaming service that continues to grow while competing against other vMVPDs controlled by global media conglomerates. It has achieved this feat using disciplined marketing and programming tactics that deliver growth in an economic and sustainable manner.

Added Michael McKenna, Co-founder and Chief Programming Officer of Frndly TV: “One of our philosophies in creating Frndly TV was to work hand-in-hand with our programmers in bringing consumers who were priced out of the larger linear video bundles back into the pay TV ecosystem. The by-product of the limited offering is that our targeted subscribers are loyal to both Frndly TV and its programming partners. The result is higher viewing consumption of our partners’ content and lower churn for Frndly TV.”

Frndly TV has seen steady growth since its launch in October 2019 thanks to:

The service’s consumer-friendly price point, starting at $6.99 per month

Its three levels of service designed to appeal to a variety of customers with varying budgets

The company’s devotion to high-quality customer experience and service

The service’s expanding programming line-up – now more than 41 live, linear channels (up from 12 at its launch)

Its growing VOD library – now more than 10,000 shows and movies;

The TV provider’s ease of use for subscribers

On-screen enhancements including the improved program discovery feature and timing bar, among others

For 2022, Frndly TV has seen increased engagement in the platform with viewership per subscriber up almost 10% vs. 2021. Reactivations have increased 33% versus 2021. And, annual subscriptions have grown to more than 22% of Frndly TV customers.

About Frndly TV

Frndly TV is the first sub-$10 live, over-the-top television service built from the ground up with the American consumer in mind. Starting at only $6.99/mo., Frndly TV offers 40+ top-rated live TV networks including Hallmark Channel, A&E®, the History Channel™, Game Show Network, INSP, Lifetime®, UPtv, Curiosity Stream, The Weather Channel, GAC Family and others. Frndly TV delivers programming the whole family can enjoy at a price the whole family can love. For more information, visit www.frndlytv.com.