TOHO Cinemas advances sustainable cinema with expansion of laser projection

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TOHO Cinemas, one of Japan’s largest exhibitors, and Cinionic, the leader in laser-powered cinema solutions, announce the rollout of laser projection in 159 of the esteemed circuit’s theaters. Following an initial laser installation in late 2020 at TOHO Cinemas’ Tachikawa Tachihi location, Laser Projection by Cinionic was selected for the chain’s presentation technology renewal. Work is now underway to complete the project in the coming months, offering Japanese moviegoers an environmentally friendly and elevated cinematic experience.

TOHO Cinemas has 686 screens across 73 locations in Japan, including five jointly operated cinemas with 56 screens, one of the largest and most important global film markets. With the upgrade to laser projection, TOHO Cinemas delivers an enhanced movie presentation, more contrast, greater brightness, and improved clarity while achieving a more sustainable way to go to the movies for many years to come.

“ Cinionic is honored to be selected by TOHO Cinemas to power the next era of cinema for moviegoers in Japan with laser projection,” says Wim Buyens, CEO, Cinionic. “ We are proud to work in a market with such a long and respected history in film and cinema. Together with TOHO Cinemas, we look forward to delighting audiences across Japan with exceptional, laser-powered entertainment.”

The majority of TOHO Cinema’s new laser deployments feature the award-winning Barco Series 4 laser projection family from Cinionic. Barco Series 4 delivers consistently brilliant images on-screen and carries industry-leading sustainability credentials to reduce the environmental footprint of cinema operations. The projection range features Barco EcoPure™, providing energy savings of as much as 70% vs. traditional Xenon-based illumination, operational efficiency, and the elimination of waste from consumables.

TOHO Cinemas selected Barco solutions from Cinionic to power their transition to laser for the companies’ long heritage in cinema and expertise as the leader in laser technology. Cinionic’s commitment to sustainability was also an important factor. In addition to offering an eco-friendly laser solution portfolio, Cinionic has clear environmental goals for 2023 and beyond to support the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

About Cinionic

Founded in 2018 as the Barco cinema joint-venture, Cinionic unites global leaders committed to creating a new visual standard and moving the cinema industry forward. Cinionic’s future-ready enhanced services and technology solutions provide compelling cinema experiences. The company’s world-class technology portfolio includes award-winning laser projectors, HDR, integrated media servers, and premium cinema experiences, among other innovations.

With more than 100,000 projectors installed globally, Cinionic is trusted by more than 200 exhibitors to help capture audiences at multiple touchpoints in their cinema journey and keep them coming back for more. Today, more than half of the world’s movie theaters are illuminated by Cinionic.

Cinionic has offices in Belgium, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and Hong Kong. Visit www.cinionic.com and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, or YouTube for more information.

About TOHO Cinemas

TOHO Cinemas, a subsidiary of TOHO, Asia’s leading film, theatre production and distribution company, is one of the largest cinema chains in Japan, and among the most recognized brands throughout Asia. It operates 686 screens in 73 cinemas including five jointly operated cinemas with 56 screens. TOHO CINEMAS advocates the concept of “GOOD MEMORIES,” and strives to deliver premier cinema experience to customers, in excellent and comfortable environment.