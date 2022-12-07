Amber Salzman, Ph.D., CEO of Epic Bio, Recognized by Endpoints News as One of the Most Influential Women in Biopharma R&D

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--EPIC BIO, a biotechnology company developing therapies to modulate gene expression using compact, non-cutting dCas proteins, today announced that Amber Salzman, Ph.D., chief executive officer of Epic Bio, was selected as one of 20 influential women in biopharma by Endpoints News. She will additionally be featured in Endpoints’ Women in Biopharma 2022 special report.

“I am honored to be selected as one of Endpoints’ influential women blazing trails in biopharma, but my success would not have been possible without the Epic Bio team and the many people who supported and mentored me through my journey. The company has made tremendous progress since 2021 to develop our gene expression modulation platform, or GEMS, and build out our pipeline of therapeutics for monogenic and polygenic diseases,” said Amber Salzman, Ph.D. “In addition, we have built a culture of diversity and inclusivity at Epic that enhances our ability to innovate. We continue to provide a space to nurture talent and improve patients’ lives.”

Each year, Endpoints News selects 20 women in biotech to be honored as trailblazers in biopharma R&D. The list features scientists, CEOs, researchers, and professors who have contributed immensely to the discovery and development of novel therapeutics. Amber has contributed heavily to the field of gene therapy, notably for her work spearheading the development of an experimental gene therapy to treat the deadly neurodegenerative disease adrenoleukodystrophy (ALD). She has also been an advocate for ALD patients and founded the Stop ALD Foundation to accelerate research on the disease.

About Epic Bio

Epic Bio is a leading epigenomic engineering company, leveraging the power of CRISPR without cutting DNA. The company is using its proprietary Gene Expression Modulation System (GEMS) to develop therapies. Through the company’s library of the most compact Cas DNA-binding proteins to work on human cells, the company is developing in vivo therapies with delivery via a single AAV vector. Epic Bio has an initial focus on Facioscapulohumeral Muscular Dystrophy (FSHD) and is conducting additional research to address Antitrypsin Deficiency (A1AD), Heterozygous Familial Hypocholesterolemia (HeFH), as well as other indications. The company is financially backed by Horizons Ventures and other leading investors. Visit www.epic-bio.com for more information or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.