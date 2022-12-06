Media Advisory: Cadence Bank and FHLB Dallas to Award $16K to Nonprofit Serving Domestic Violence Victims

***Friday, December 9 at 2:30 p.m., 101 W Main Street, El Dorado, Arkansas, 71730***

EL DORADO, Ark.--()--Representatives from Cadence Bank and the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas (FHLB Dallas) will award $16,000 in Partnership Grant Program (PGP) funds to Turning Point of South Arkansas (Turning Point) during a ceremonial check presentation on Friday, December 9. The media is encouraged to attend.

Turning Point provides emergency shelter and services to domestic violence victims and plans to use the funds for operational expenses and to offset the cost of operating its emergency shelter.

PGP funds help nonprofits fund a variety of operational and administrative activities. FHLB Dallas matches member institution contributions of $500 to $4,000 by a 3:1 ratio.

WHAT:

Check presentation to Turning Point

 

WHEN:

2:30 p.m., Friday, December 9, 2022

 

WHO:

Buffy Murphy, Vice President, Regional CRA Specialist, Cadence Bank

David Skinner, Division President, Cadence Bank

Cheryl Howell, Community Bank President, Cadence Bank; Board President, Turning Point of South Arkansas

Jennifer Davis, Executive Director, Turning Point of South Arkansas

Alexis Waldon, Volunteer Coordinator, Turning Point of South Arkansas

Monique Aaron, Shelter Director, Turning Point of South Arkansas

Melanie Dill, Community and Economic Development Product Manager, FHLB Dallas

 

WHERE:

Cadence Bank, 101 W. Main Street, El Dorado, Arkansas, 71730

 

Contacts

Corporate Communications
Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas
fhlb.com, (214) 441-8445

#Hashtags

Social Media Profiles

Contacts

Corporate Communications
Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas
fhlb.com, (214) 441-8445