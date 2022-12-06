Media Advisory: Cadence Bank and FHLB Dallas to Award $16K to Nonprofit Serving Domestic Violence Victims

EL DORADO, Ark.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Representatives from Cadence Bank and the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas (FHLB Dallas) will award $16,000 in Partnership Grant Program (PGP) funds to Turning Point of South Arkansas (Turning Point) during a ceremonial check presentation on Friday, December 9. The media is encouraged to attend.

Turning Point provides emergency shelter and services to domestic violence victims and plans to use the funds for operational expenses and to offset the cost of operating its emergency shelter.

PGP funds help nonprofits fund a variety of operational and administrative activities. FHLB Dallas matches member institution contributions of $500 to $4,000 by a 3:1 ratio.