Media Advisory: Cadence Bank and FHLB Dallas to Award $16K to Nonprofit Serving Domestic Violence Victims

EL DORADO, Ark.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Representatives from Cadence Bank and the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas (FHLB Dallas) will award $16,000 in Partnership Grant Program (PGP) funds to Turning Point of South Arkansas (Turning Point) during a ceremonial check presentation on Friday, December 9. The media is encouraged to attend.
Turning Point provides emergency shelter and services to domestic violence victims and plans to use the funds for operational expenses and to offset the cost of operating its emergency shelter.
PGP funds help nonprofits fund a variety of operational and administrative activities. FHLB Dallas matches member institution contributions of $500 to $4,000 by a 3:1 ratio.
WHAT:
Check presentation to Turning Point
WHEN:
|
2:30 p.m., Friday, December 9, 2022
WHO:
|
Buffy Murphy, Vice President, Regional CRA Specialist, Cadence Bank
David Skinner, Division President, Cadence Bank
Cheryl Howell, Community Bank President, Cadence Bank; Board President, Turning Point of South Arkansas
Jennifer Davis, Executive Director, Turning Point of South Arkansas
Alexis Waldon, Volunteer Coordinator, Turning Point of South Arkansas
Monique Aaron, Shelter Director, Turning Point of South Arkansas
Melanie Dill, Community and Economic Development Product Manager, FHLB Dallas
WHERE:
|
Cadence Bank, 101 W. Main Street, El Dorado, Arkansas, 71730