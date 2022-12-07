The Herbalife Nutrition Foundation Partners with Global FoodBanking Network to Remind the Public How They Can Help Reduce Hunger

With more than 828 million people around the world facing hunger daily, premier global nutrition company, Herbalife Nutrition and the Herbalife Nutrition Foundation through their Nutrition for Zero Hunger initiative, have partnered with the Global FoodBanking Network, to remind everyone you can take steps this holiday season to help reduce hunger and food waste.

The short public service announcement aimed at encouraging the public to reduce food waste in order to reduce hunger, suggest that people can pick a non-profit focused on ending hunger, donate food to a local food bank, donate money to an organization, and donate your time to help others.

“Together, we can reduce waste and reduce hunger and help make everyone’s holidays a little more special,” said Jenny Perez, executive director of the Herbalife Nutrition Foundation.

For high resolution audio or video of the “Help Reduce Hunger this Holiday Season PSA,” please contact Gary Kishner at GaryKi@Herbalife.com.

About Herbalife Nutrition

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE: HLF) is a global nutrition company that has been changing people’s lives with great nutrition products and a business opportunity for its independent distributors since 1980. The Company offers science-backed products to consumers in 95 markets by entrepreneurial distributors who provide one-on-one coaching and a supportive community that inspires their customers to embrace a healthier, more active lifestyle. Through the Company’s commitment to nourish people, communities and our planet, Herbalife Nutrition pledges to achieve 50 million positive impacts – tangible acts of good – by 2030, its 50th anniversary.

For more information, please visit IAmHerbalifeNutrition.com and follow us @Herbalife.

About Nutrition for Zero Hunger

Through Nutrition for Zero Hunger, Herbalife Nutrition is helping tackle rising global hunger, food insecurity and malnutrition. As a leader in the nutrition industry, we are committed to addressing this need through combined efforts for access to healthy nutrition and nutrition education. Nutrition for Zero Hunger aligns with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goal 2, which calls for bold action to end malnutrition in all its forms by 2030, as well as solutions to end global hunger and improve nutrition worldwide. The initiative addresses global hunger, food security and malnutrition through key commitments to ensure greater access, education and empowerment of healthy nutrition worldwide.

About the Herbalife Nutrition Foundation

Herbalife Nutrition Foundation (“HNF”) is devoted to improving lives and communities around the world. With a focus on making nutrition more accessible, eradicating hunger, and promoting economic opportunities, HNF works with leading local and global organizations, ensuring that we are nourishing people and the planet, because both together, lead to a healthier world. For more information about HNF and how you can support the Foundation’s important work, visit www.herbalifenutritionfoundation.org.

About The Global FoodBanking Network:

The Global FoodBanking Network supports community-driven solutions to alleviate hunger in nearly 50 countries. While millions struggle to access enough safe and nutritious food, nearly a third of all food produced is lost or wasted. We’re changing that. We believe food banks directed by local leaders are key to achieving Zero Hunger and building resilient food systems. For more information, visit foodbanking.org.