Sealy & Company Acquires Newly Delivered 569,584 SF Class A, Bulk Distribution Industrial Facility with Blue Chip Tenancy

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sealy & Company, a fully-integrated commercial real estate investment and operating company and recognized leader in the industrial real estate market, announces the acquisition of a 569,584 square-foot, highly functional bulk distribution industrial facility with expansion potential. Located in the I-35 Logistics Park at 1508 S. Green Road in Olathe, KS, the property is 100% leased to a fortune 500 investment-grade tenant.

The asset, Building One in I-35 Logistic Park, is a brand-new state-of-the-art construction with excellent functionality for distribution use featuring 36’ clear height, 76 dock-high doors, three (3) drive-in doors, and 135’ truck court with cross-dock configuration. The new construction sits on a 45.3-acre tract of land and can add 130,416 SF of future expansion if needed.

Strategically located in an institutionally owned logistics corridor featuring several nationally recognized blue chip credit tenants, including FedEx, Frito Lay, and XPO Logistics, This addition of this asset expands Sealy & Company’s presence in the highly sought-after Kansas City industrial market. The facility is in a prime logistics location in a strong and growing market with direct I-35 access and proximity to the BNSF Domestic and International Intermodal Facility. This convergence of highway and rail infrastructure delivers a desirability not often found in the market.

“This asset brings strong value to our portfolio with its blue-chip investment grade tenant, prime industrial location, and multi-functional bulk distribution capabilities. Kansas City market fundamentals remain strong, aligning this acquisition with our Portfolio-By-Design investment strategy,” says Jason Gandy, Managing Director – Investment Services for Sealy & Company.

Jason Gandy and Davis Gibbs, Director – Investment Services, led the transaction for Sealy & Company. JLL brokered the sale for Scannell.

Sealy & Company

Sealy & Company, a fully-integrated commercial real estate investment and operating firm, is a recognized leader in acquiring, developing, and redeveloping regional distribution warehouses, industrial/flex, and other commercial properties. Sealy provides a full-service platform for high-net-worth individuals and institutional investors through our development, management, and brokerage divisions. Sealy & Company has an exceptional team of over 100 employees, with corporate offices in Dallas, TX and Shreveport, LA.