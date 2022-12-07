Electromin Acquires Its First Navya Self-Driving Shuttle to Speed up the Pilot Projects in Saudi Arabia

VILLEURBANNE, France--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News:

Navya (FR0013018041) (Paris:NAVYA), an autonomous mobility systems leader, has just put its signature to the sale of an Arma self-driving shuttle to its partner Electromin, an eMobility turn-key solutions company wholly owned by Petromin Corporation (“Petromin”), itself a top-ranked player in the field of state-of-the-art lubricants, automotive technology, multimodal mobility and sustainable transportation.

The order comes on top of the distributor agreement signed between Navya and Electromin at the end of July 2022 with a view to accelerating the promotion and development of Navya vehicles and services in the Middle East.

In response to the growing number of shared and innovative mobility projects taking place in Saudi Arabia, Electromin's acquisition will enable it to demonstrate the advantages of the autonomous shuttle, setting up pilot projects with key clients in the Kingdom. Training courses on the use, operation and maintenance of the shuttle are also scheduled, which will allow Electromin to develop its autonomous mobility skills, while providing solutions in the form of quick and efficient local services and targeted support for its customers' use cases.

This new sale of an autonomous shuttle will open the door to further projects in Saudi Arabia, and will allow Navya to consolidate its position in this strategic market with emerging smart cities and ambitious greenfield projects that are appearing across the Middle East. Electromin is already working with one Government entity to trial autonomous vehicles which this first shuttle will be part of.

"We are happy with our first acquisition of a self-driving shuttle from Navya. It will allow us to develop our skills and speed in providing our clients with a service that is both quick and versatile, and will enable us to speed up the trials of a number of wide-ranging deployment projects over the whole of the region. Autonomous shuttles are key to our mobility plans in Saudi Arabia, and Electromin's partnership with Navya will help us contribute to the Kingdom's Vision 2030."

Kalyana Sivagnanam, Group CEO of Petromin Corporation & CEO of Electromin

"The joint project to speed up development in Saudi Arabia represents a new step in our partnership with Electromin. Electromin's acquisition of a Navya autonomous shuttle will enable us to optimize the services we provide for our Middle Eastern customers, based on close collaboration at the local level that meets their needs as closely as possible. Several sustainable transportation projects are already ongoing in what is a highly strategic region for Navya, and demonstrations in real-life conditions are a must in order to build well-structured projects and to prepare the vehicles for their roll-out in their actual operating environment.”

Sophie Desormière, CEO of Navya

About Electromin

Electromin is Saudi Arabia’s leading provider of turnkey, technology-driven eMobility solutions for passenger vehicles, commercial and government fleets, mass transit and large infrastructure projects. The world is changing, we are building the future of eMobility to keep you ahead.

Further details: www.electromin.com

About NAVYA

Created in 2014, NAVYA is a leading French name specialized in the supply of autonomous mobility systems and associated services. With 280 employees in France (Paris and Lyon), in the United States (Michigan) and in Singapore, NAVYA aims at becoming the leading player in Level 4 autonomous mobility systems for passenger and goods transport. Since 2015, NAVYA has been the first to market and put into service autonomous mobility solutions. The Autonom® Shuttle, main development axis, is dedicated to passenger transport. Since its launch, more than 200 units have been sold in 25 countries as of 31 December 2021. The Autonom® Tract is designed to goods transport. Engaged in an ambitious CSR approach, the Company has an active policy in this area, as illustrated by the obtaining of the ISO 9001 certification in September 2021. The Valeo and Keolis groups are among NAVYA’s historical shareholders.

NAVYA is listed on the Euronext regulated market in Paris (ISIN code: FR0013018041- Navya).

Further details: www.navya.tech