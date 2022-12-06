ecobee Offering Free Smart Thermostat to Con Edison Customers in Westchester County, New York

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ecobee, a subsidiary of Generac Power Systems (NYSE: GNRC), today announced it is offering a free ecobee3 lite smart thermostat ($149.99 value) or $100 off the brand-new Smart Thermostat Premium (regular price $249.99) to eligible ConEd customers in Westchester County, New York for a limited time when they enroll in the ConEd ecosave program by March 31, 2023. ConEd ecosave is a voluntary energy saving program from ecobee that helps support a more stable and reliable power grid in local communities when energy is in high demand.

Customers who switch to an ecobee smart thermostat and enroll in the ConEd ecosave program can also help reduce their families’ energy costs, which are predicted to rise. According to recent ConEd estimates, the average Westchester County customer's electricity bill is expected to rise by 27% this winter, from $160 last year to $203, due to increases in the market cost of natural gas. And, the average residential natural gas heating customer will pay $460 a month from November 2022 to March 2023, compared to the $348 average last year.¹ ecobee smart thermostats can help alleviate these rising energy costs and help customers save up to 26% on their annual heating and cooling costs.²

“At ecobee, we remain committed to offering innovative smart home solutions that address real problems customers are facing, such as rising energy bills caused by inflation, and grid stability challenges caused by periods of high demand on the power grid,” said Tamara Dzubay, Director, Energy and Emerging Markets at ecobee. “We’re excited to offer a free ecobee3 lite or $100 off the brand-new Smart Thermostat Premium to help customers in Westchester County conserve energy and save money without sacrificing their comfort.”

In 2022 alone, ecobee helped customers save 5.28TWh of energy, which is the equivalent of taking over 800,000 gas-powered cars off the road for one year or avoiding the consumption of 421 million gallons of gasoline.

ConEd customers in Westchester County who already have an ecobee smart thermostat can receive a $100 digital gift card by enrolling in the ConEd ecosave program in the ecobee app. For ecobee and ConEd customers not in the Westchester County area, they are invited to enroll in the program through the ecobee app for a chance to win one of two $2,500 prizes.

To order a free ecobee3 lite or $100 off the Smart Thermostat Premium with enrollment in the ConEd ecosave program, visit coned.ecobee.com

For full details on the ConEd ecosave program, visit ecobee.com/coned-ecosave.

¹ “Con Edison Offering Assistance As Energy Market Prices Surge.” Con Edison. Sep. 9, 2022.

² Compared to a hold of 72°F/22°C. By enabling eco+ smart features, an ecobee smart thermostat can help customers save up to 26% or $284 on their annual heating and cooling costs. Annual savings vary based on energy use.

About ecobee

ecobee Inc. was founded in 2007 with a mission to improve everyday life while creating a more sustainable world. Since launching the world’s first smart thermostat in 2009, ecobee has helped customers across North America save nearly 28 TWh of energy, which is the equivalent of taking all the homes in Los Angeles and Chicago off the grid for a year. Today, ecobee continues to innovate with smart home solutions that solve everyday problems with comfort, security, and conservation in mind. With ecobee’s products, including the Smart Thermostat Premium and its Smart Security home monitoring system, ecobee continues to encourage Smart Owners to imagine what home could be. In 2021, ecobee joined Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GNRC), a leading global designer and manufacturer of energy technology solutions, and other power products. Generac and ecobee share a vision to deliver a cleaner and more sustainable energy future for customers and communities. The Generac and ecobee home of the future will be more comfortable, resilient, and efficient. For more information, visit ecobee.com.