National Perinatal Association and AngelEye Health Enter Strategic Partnership

BOURBON, Mo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The National Perinatal Association (NPA), a 501c3 organization that provides education and advocacy around issues affecting the health of parents, babies, and families, today announced that it has entered into a strategic partnership with AngelEye Health. Under the terms of the multi-year agreement AngelEye, a leading provider of patient and family engagement solutions for hospital neonatal and pediatric units, will serve as the primary corporate sponsor of the NPA’s Interdisciplinary Guidelines and Recommendations for NICU Discharge Preparation and Transition Planning (The Guidelines). Developed with the mission of educating healthcare providers and NICU families, the framework offers best practices for preparing families for their transition from the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) to home.

NICU discharge readiness is defined as the attainment of technical skills and knowledge, emotional comfort, and confidence with infant care by the infant’s primary caregivers at the time of discharge. With this framework, NICU families will benefit from a continuum of individualized, family-centered, and culturally competent support and education services that link the family to needed community resources and ensure a successful transition from NICU to home. Comprehensive NICU discharge preparation and transition planning has proven to have a positive impact on infant and family outcomes. The recommendations, which were based on existing literature, practice, available policy statements, and expert opinions, were recently published in the Journal of Perinatology.

“The National Perinatal Association and AngelEye Health share a passionate belief that bringing a child home from the NICU should be a time of celebration,” said Jaylee Hilliard, MSN, RN, NEA-BC, CPXP, senior director of clinical strategy, AngelEye Health. “Through this sponsorship of the Interdisciplinary Guidelines and Recommendations for NICU Discharge Preparation and Transition Planning, our organization is making a strong commitment to ensuring that discharge planning is executed in a timely, organized, and consistent manner, especially as we know first-hand how important it is to improve family and staff satisfaction, as well as patient care.”

The NPA initially developed the Guidelines with the overarching goal of facilitating and ensuring consistent and efficient comprehensive discharge preparation and transition planning for all families. This includes assisting providers in delivering clear and consistent messages of both action and guidance for parents and families - as well as offering a systematic approach to required tasks and advanced planning of discharge teaching prior to anticipated discharge. Ultimately, it is expected that these recommendations will ensure more uniformity and equity in discharge preparation, reducing the disparities, uncertainty, and stress often associated with the NICU discharge experience.

In their role as an industry-leading neonatal and pediatric family engagement technology provider, AngelEye understands the importance of family-centered care and is focused on supporting care teams and families with tools and resources that allow them to work together and be proactive throughout their child’s hospital stay and journey home. The synergies between their mission and what the NPA was looking to accomplish by developing The Guidelines made the corporate sponsorship opportunity particularly attractive to the organizations.

“Our partners at AngelEye Health understand the importance of family-centered care and how consistent communication and engagement with the care team facilitates a trustworthy patient and provider relationship both in the hospital and at home,” said Kristy Love, former NICU Parent and Executive Director of NPA. “With this sponsorship support of our guidelines, the National Perinatal Association will be empowered to carry out even more innovative programs and initiatives. We are extremely grateful for the collaboration and look forward to continuing to work together in support of families during their time of need.”

Under the terms of the multi-year partnership, AngelEye will license The Guidelines and plans to incorporate the recommendations into the company’s future technology offerings.

“AngelEye Health is thrilled to join forces with The National Perinatal Association in support of their recently announced Interdisciplinary Guidelines and Recommendations for NICU Discharge Preparation and Transition Planning,” said Christopher Rand, CEO at AngelEye Health. “As an organization, we are passionate about empowering families with the tools and resources to navigate through every step of their NICU journey with the goal of bringing their child home. Arming them with best practices for preparing for the discharge and transition process should be a key element of that process.”

About The National Perinatal Association

The National Perinatal Association (NPA) is an interdisciplinary organization of professionals, parents, students, and advocates. NPA leaders are driven by their shared desire to support and advocate for women, pregnant people, infants, families, and the professionals who care for them.

About AngelEye Health

AngelEye Health has a deep understanding of the value that both family engagement and family-centered care bring to the neonatal and pediatric intensive care environment. We provide a complete HIPAA-compliant platform to integrate parents simply and seamlessly into the child's care team. Our approach has a proven, positive impact on the quality of the family experience, care delivery workflows for the dedicated bedside team, and patient outcomes. From admission to discharge, AngelEye positively impacts staff, families, and patients along the journey and ultimately to a successful transition home. The company was recently named to the Inc. 5,000 listing of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies. For more information, visit www.angeleyehealth.com.