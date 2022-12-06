Financial Advisor & Divorce Financial Expert Michelle Smith Levels-Up Client Experience with Lumiant, an Advice Engagement Software Platform

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lumiant, an advice and ​client engagement platform that empowers advisors to connect with families around their values and money goals to make better choices and live their best financial lives, today announced that divorce expert Michelle Smith, Co-founder and CEO of Source Financial Advisors and Wife2CFO, has adopted the platform for her nearly $500 million AUM practice.

Divorce is a pivotal life event that causes people to re-evaluate existing financial plans or seek out a new financial advisor. Smith, who is also a divorce mediator who holds the Certified Divorce Financial Analyst® designation, is a pioneer in the field of financial divorce matters. She has helped thousands of women understand their options as they navigate complex, sensitive financial topics and issues. A passionate advocate for women’s financial literacy, she founded Wife2CFO, an educational platform for women who want to take control of their financial future.

With Lumiant, Smith aims to better serve existing clients in transition by using the platform’s advice engagement modules to deliver a memorable, measurable and repeatable values-based advice experience that showcases the value of advice. In doing so, Source Financial Advisors will be able to further differentiate its value proposition and to grow the business organically through referrals and word of mouth.

“Lumiant’s advice engagement software maximizes emotional intelligence (EQ), a soft skill that is of paramount importance for successful advisors,” says Smith.

“While EQ applies to my client base of women in transition, it is also applicable to all individuals and families who are navigating uncertain waters—whether due to life circumstances or market circumstances like volatility. Lumiant’s tools will help me apply my own EQ skills and train advisors in critical skills like active listening and empathy that will empower them to thoughtfully deliver actionable financial advice.”

According to Santiago Burridge, Lumiant’s Co-Founder and Global CEO, Smith is exactly who Lumiant was built to serve. Far too often, spouses and partners who are non-financially focused are overlooked by advisors and the incumbent financial services technology stack. Research concurs, with Allianz Life’s 2019 "Women, Money and Power Study,” revealing that 60 percent of women surveyed said their “financial professional treats their spouse/partner as the decision maker.”

“Michelle has built a truly impressive company that empowers women to take control of their financial futures,” Burridge said.

“She understands that financial planning isn’t solely about numbers and projections, it’s about helping clients live the lives they want, which is in lockstep with Lumiant’s mission. We are excited to help her continue putting power in the hands of women after significant life changes.”

Lumiant currently serves 4,000 families globally, and is used by financial professionals to deepen client relationships and help advisors communicate their unique value while delivering tailored financial advice at scale.​

Launched in Australia in February 2021, Lumiant makes financial advice more accessible by linking the experience, strategies and recommendations to client values, goals and life outcomes, rather than financial products and performance. The growing advice engagement platform has already started to build out its presence in the United States after taking a $3 million growth investment from Savant Wealth Management, welcoming the firm as its first U.S.-based client.

Through its memorable, measurable, and repeatable advice process, Lumiant allows financial professionals to scale their businesses, increase referrals and drive revenue while fostering multi-generational relationships.​ Advisors can learn more about Lumiant, including white-label delivery and pricing options, by taking a free trial.

About Lumiant

Lumiant is an award-winning cloud-based advice and client engagement platform, where clients and their advisors connect around their lives, values and finances, helping them make better choices and live their best lives confidently. Lumiant proudly heroes advice—driving conversion, revenue, referrals and retention over multiple generations.

Lumiant removes key person dependency through its software-supported advice process by creating a memorable, measurable, and repeatable process that anyone can deliver. Lumiant transforms qualitative information into trackable quantifiable measures, anchored in a stochastic modeling process to illustrate to clients whether they are on track to living their best lives.