RealD Signs 3D Installation Agreement With PVR Cinemas

MUMBAI, India & LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Global visual technology leader RealD Inc. announced today an agreement to install RealD 3D technology on no less than 100 cinema screens during the next three years in PVR Cinemas’ theaters across India.

RealD will provide its upgraded 3D system named “Ultimate 3D” to PVR. Most of the 100 systems will be installed in PVR’s Premium Large Format auditoriums, branded as P[XL]. Installations of RealD 3D technology at PVR locations have already begun.

“For 25 years, PVR has been at the helm of cutting-edge technology and constantly innovating to make movie viewing truly experiential. Our own premium large-screen format P[XL] across the country has received wide acceptance among our audiences, and we are determined to constantly upgrade it to make the movie-going experience truly magnificent. 3D movies in India have a large following, and with the ‘Ultimate 3D’ of RealD we are moving ahead to further enhance the visual and immersive 3D experience in all our premium formats for viewers in India,” said Gautam Dutta, CEO, PVR Limited.

“PVR has always been a forward-thinking market leader in India, and their tremendous success reflects the dynamic growth of India’s movie business as a whole. It’s been our privilege to partner with PVR, and we are thrilled and honored to be part of PVR’s Premium Large Format strategy. RealD provides the best state-of-the-art technology as well as quality-control services to ensure a premium cinema experience to the widest audience in India,” said Travis Reid, CEO and President of Worldwide Cinema for RealD.

The world's most widely used 3D cinema technology, RealD 3D, is installed in more than 30,000 auditoriums with a pipeline of 3,000 additional contracted installations by approximately 1,200 exhibitors in 75 countries around the world (as of Nov 30, 2022).

About RealD

Named three times as “Most Innovative Company” by Fast Company, RealD’s mission is to perfect the visual experience on every screen and on every device. RealD pioneered digital 3D cinema and today has the world's largest 3D cinema platform with well over 2 billion people having experienced a movie in RealD 3D. RealD’s network of theaters includes more than 30,000 installed screens in 75 countries with over 1,200 exhibition partners. As the world’s premier visual technology innovator, RealD designs and licenses cutting-edge technologies that enable a premium viewing experience in the theater and on mobile and personal devices.

RealD has offices in Beverly Hills, Boulder, London, Moscow, Shanghai, Beijing, Hong Kong and Tokyo. For more information, please visit our website at www.reald.com

About PVR Limited

PVR is an industry leader in India in the film exhibition business dedicated to delivering the best cinema experience to different audiences. It currently operates 884 screens across 178 properties in 77 cities (India and Sri Lanka) and serves over 100 million patrons annually. Since its inception in 1997, the brand has redefined the way out-of-home entertainment is consumed in the country. The Company offers a wide range of cinema services such as child-friendly auditoriums, the latest screening technology, superior sound systems, a wide range of F&B offerings, diverse content for regional moviegoers, an array of formats in the premium screen category such as Director’s Cut, LUXE, Sapphire, IMAX, 4DX, P[XL], Playhouse and PVR Onyx.

For further information, please visit: http://www.pvrcinemas.com/corporate/about-us.aspx