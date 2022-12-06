o9 Solutions Delivers End-to-End Supply Chain Transformation at Godfrey Phillips India

BANGALORE, India--(BUSINESS WIRE)--o9 Solutions, a leading enterprise AI software platform provider for transforming planning and decision-making, announced the go-live of an organization-wide digital supply chain program for Godfrey Phillips India (GPI), to transform its planning capabilities.

GPI, a flagship company of Modi Enterprises and one of the largest FMCG companies in India, will utilize the o9 Digital Brain platform to optimize its end-to-end supply chain and gain data-driven business planning capabilities across its key supply chain processes, including demand forecasting, master planning, procurement planning, dispatch planning and S&OP.

Building a future-ready organization was one of the key strategic drivers that led GPI to undertake this digital transformation journey, allowing them to reimagine and reinvent their supply chain processes and make significant improvements to business planning and execution.

The o9 platform enables GPI to develop capabilities in the areas of new product planning and product lifecycle support, end-to-end visibility of KPIs, volume-to-value visibility, and forecasting based on various factors such as seasonality, trends, and lead times. In addition, the platform enables the organization to build scenario modeling capabilities to evaluate the financial trade-off for opportunities and risks.

“The end-to-end implementation of the o9 platform enables us to further enhance our business performance through better service delivery, reducing inventory levels and improving collaboration and productivity, with immediate and long-term benefits. With its best-in-class integrated business planning (IBP), the o9 platform provides us with an outside-in view of the market and consumers by delivering real-time market knowledge with leading indicators of demand. We can optimize our planning processes across our supply chain, spanning multiple stages and functions,” said Sharad Aggarwal, CEO, Godfrey Phillips India.

The o9 team partnered with the GPI cross-functional team, comprising Supply Chain, Sales and Distribution, Marketing, Manufacturing, Finance, Commercial, IT and Analytics functions, to implement the o9 platform within a span of 12 months, delivering rapid time to value at one of the largest FMCG organizations.

“As the post-pandemic business landscape grows in complexity with newer supply chain challenges, global organizations are increasingly adopting a digital approach to business planning. The o9 Digital Brain platform helps create a digital twin of the supply chain, allowing enterprises to sense market changes ahead of time to mitigate supply chain disruptions. Some of the main factors that led to the successful and rapid platform deployment were our unique o9 implementation methodology, effective project governance and continuous support of the GPI leadership team from the outset,” said Siddhartha Niyogi, Managing Director, India Operations, o9 Solutions.

About o9 Solutions, Inc.

o9 Solutions is a leading AI-powered platform for integrated business planning and decision-making for the enterprise. Whether it is driving demand, aligning demand and supply, or optimizing commercial initiatives, any planning process can be made faster and smarter with o9’s AI-powered digital solutions. Bringing together technology innovations—such as graph-based enterprise modeling, big data analytics, advanced algorithms for scenario planning, collaborative portals, easy-to-use interfaces, and cloud-based delivery—into one platform. For more information, please visit www.o9solutions.com.