SheerID and Bostitch Office, a Goods iQ Brand, Partner to Honor Teachers with 12 Days of Holiday Sweepstakes and Discounts

PORTLAND, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SheerID, the global leader in identity marketing, and Bostitch® Office, part of Goods iQ, a global leader in the development, manufacturing and distribution of office, academic, industrial and consumer goods, today announced that it will expand its offering to teachers with 25% off all sale items on its website as well as launch a 12 Days of Holiday Giveaways sweepstakes running from Dec. 10-21. During the sweepstakes, teachers can visit BostitchOffice.com to verify their eligibility and enter to win exclusive holiday giveaways each day.

Bostitch Office began its partnership with SheerID after another Goods iQ brand experienced rapid success with SheerID to verify and provide exclusive offers. This success inspired Goods iQ to add a Bostitch Office brand offering for teachers. To take advantage of exclusive Bostitch Office product offers, teachers must verify their eligibility through SheerID, the identity marketing platform used by hundreds of leading brands. Online verification is instant, and, once completed, teachers will receive a lifetime discount code and can enjoy valuable savings.

“We appreciate the dedication and commitment that teachers make in bettering our communities, and after the growth that we saw when we initially partnered with SheerID for another Goods iQ brand offering, we wanted to add a Bostitch Office product offer to provide educators with something special during the holiday season and beyond,” said Joe Caldarone, VP of Marketing, Commercialization & Channel Management for Goods iQ.

“Choosing to expand their programs to celebrate teachers is such a valuable strategy executed by Goods iQ and Bostitch Office," said Jake Weatherly, chief executive officer at SheerID. “The educator community appreciates when they are recognized and honored, and brands that offer them special programs rapidly earn their trust, loyalty, and repeat business.”

Teachers should visit BostitchOffice.com from Dec. 10 - 21 to verify their educator status and participate in 12 Days of Holiday Giveaways sweepstakes, as well as receive 25% off all sale items.

About SheerID

SheerID is the leader in identity marketing. With SheerID, brands identify and acquire customers from highly valued consumer communities — such as the military, students, teachers, first responders, and more — with personalized offers, gated by instant verification from the largest set of authoritative data worldwide. SheerID verifies over 2.5 billion people via 20,000 authoritative data sources; provides global insights from hundreds of the world’s leading brands, and never shares or sells customer data. As a result, the world’s biggest brands — including Amazon, Home Depot, Spotify, and T-Mobile — rely on SheerID as their identity marketing partner. Founded in 2011, SheerID is backed by Fortson VC, Brighton Park Capital, Centana Growth Partners, Voyager Capital, and CVC Growth Partners. For more information, please visit SheerID or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

About Goods iQ and Bostitch

Goods iQ is a global leader in the development, manufacturing and distribution of office, academic, industrial and consumer goods. With an international presence and deep-rooted local footprint, it diligently serves the needs of customers and communities both near and far.

Goods iQ’s world-class portfolio of brands and products includes Bostitch®️ Office products, PaperPro®️ office products, Stanley®️ tools and scissors, BLACK+DECKER®️ PureOptics™️ LED lighting, and much more.

Goods iQ seeks excellence in all that it does; whether it's shaking up the market with a revolutionary product or redefining industry expectations, it’s this forward-thinking and ambition that drives the company culture — one that puts freedom, honesty and communication at the forefront.