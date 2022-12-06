Vmo Aircraft Leasing Purchases One A350-900 on Lease to Asiana Airlines

SINGAPORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vmo Aircraft Leasing (“Vmo”), a global full-service aircraft lessor, announced the purchase of one Airbus A350-900 aircraft from ABC Financial Leasing Co., Ltd (“ABC Leasing”). The aircraft is on lease to South Korean carrier Asiana Airlines (“Asiana”).

“This transaction marks the commencement of a new airline relationship with one of the largest airlines in South Korea and an increasingly important player in the East Asian region,” commented Marilyn Gan, Vmo Aircraft Leasing’s Senior Vice President and Head of Asia Pacific. “We are very pleased to partner with both the ABC Leasing and Asiana teams on this transaction and look forward to continued growth opportunities in the Asia Pacific region.”

ABC Leasing, featured in Airfinance Journal’s “Leasing Top 50 2022,” is the wholly-owned subsidiary of Agricultural Bank of China Limited.

The A350 aircraft is equipped with the Trent XWB-84 engines and configured in a three-class layout featuring a total of 311 seats, comprising 28 in Business Smartium, convertible to fully flat beds, 36 in Economy Smartium, and 247 in the main cabin. Asiana was the 12th airline to operate the world’s newest and most efficient twin engine widebody airliner. It is currently deployed on the carrier’s long-haul routes to Europe and the U.S.

About Vmo Aircraft Leasing

Vmo Aircraft Leasing (“Vmo”) is a global commercial aircraft lessor operating through offices in Dublin, San Francisco, and Singapore. The company was launched in January 2021 by a team of aviation industry veterans and funds managed by Private Equity and Credit Groups of Ares Management Corporation. www.vmoair.com