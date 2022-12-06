InMobi Partners with Lord & Taylor to Bring High Impact Video and Immersive Shopper Experiences for Consumers

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--InMobi, a leading provider of content, monetization and marketing technologies that help businesses fuel growth, today announced a retail media advertising partnership with Lord & Taylor—America’s first and oldest department store—for the retail giant to utilize InMobi Commerce, an innovative suite of product discovery and monetization solutions that help retailers maximize media-derived revenues while engaging and inspiring shoppers.

As it reimagines and reinvigorates itself for the next generation of shoppers, Lord & Taylor will use InMobi Commerce to provide brands and agencies with a full-funnel retail media platform, including industry-first shoppable videos, that elevate the online experience and move immersive product discovery for consumers from social platforms back to its owned channels. Research proves that consumers benefit from advertising that provides more value; 73 percent say they prefer to watch a short video and, of those who watch videos, they are 85 percent more likely to make a purchase.

Over the past year, Lord & Taylor has made moves to become the ultimate go-to destination for its community, expanding beyond clothing—which now includes women's, men's, and children's selections—to home, accessories, travel, beauty, and more. The brand aims to provide obtainable luxury to its community through a highly curated selection of both international and national new brands, many of which are exclusive to Lord & Taylor.

“Lord & Taylor has been a trusted retailer for nearly 200 years, providing obtainable luxury to our community through a highly curated selection of brands. Over the past year, our focus has expanded to reimagine and reinvigorate the digital shopping experience for our customers,” says Mark Stocker, President of Lord & Taylor and New York and Company.

“InMobi Commerce’s retail media platform plays an integral role in our efforts to digitize our brand and create an elevated, engaging online shopping experience by helping customers discover new products and brands while unlocking additional ecommerce revenue,” adds Sebastien Lesage, Senior Vice President of Marketing, Lord & Taylor

“InMobi Commerce helps brands influence purchase decisions and capture the attention of high-intent, in-market shoppers to build shopper trust and connection,” says Abhay Singhal, Chief Executive Officer at InMobi Ads. “With our AI-powered platform, advertisers don’t have to do the heavy lifting of testing individual keywords and manually running campaigns; this solution allows them to select budget, ROAS goals, campaign duration and let it run. With enhanced reporting and closed-loop attribution, advertisers can see the real-time impact of their campaigns at driving brand awareness and sales.”

Lord & Taylor’s entry to retail media advertising is the latest in a series of transformation efforts to re-envision the shopping experience and create thrilling digital-led experiences for customers. Remaining true to the retailer’s iconic legacy, Lord & Taylor is revolutionizing itself from the inside out to transform modern shopping into an effortless, elevated experience that inspires customers throughout their digital shopping journey. InMobi Commerce’s platform will power Lord & Taylor’s full suite of retail media experiences including sponsored product ads and video ads, improving Lord & Taylor’s e-commerce economics and enhancing the discovery process for customers.

InMobi Commerce helps retailers monetize the true value of their media, data and consumer access, while providing the tools needed to enrich storytelling and drive effective shopper engagement in a brand-safe environment for advertisers. Leveraging InMobi’s deep ad tech expertise, InMobi Commerce provides a supply-side platform for retailers to offer premium ad space and connect brands with high-intent shoppers as they research, browse and shop online. The solution’s video experiences enhance standard retail media offerings, like sponsored product ads, providing advertisers with premium content that helps drive increased engagement and return on investment.

InMobi Commerce helps retailers maximize budgets, demand and revenue from all the brands they want to reach without sacrificing the online customer experience. To learn more, visit inmobi.com/retail-media.

About InMobi

InMobi is a leading provider of content, monetization, and marketing technologies that help fuel growth for industries around the world. The company’s end-to-end advertising software platform, connected content and commerce experiences activate audiences, drive real connections, and diversify revenue for businesses globally. With deep expertise and unique reach in mobile, InMobi is a trusted and transparent technology partner for marketers, content creators and businesses of all kinds. Incorporated in Singapore, InMobi maintains a large presence in San Francisco, London, and Bangalore and has operations in New York, Chicago, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Delhi, Mumbai, Beijing, Shanghai, Jakarta, Manila, Kuala Lumpur, Sydney, Melbourne, Seoul, Tokyo, and Dubai. To learn more, visit inmobi.com.

About Lord & Taylor

Founded in 1826, Lord & Taylor is America's first and oldest department store and has a long history in fashion. Its former flagship store, built in 1914, is now a landmark building in New York City. Under Saadia Group, the iconic American brand made a digital comeback in April 2021.