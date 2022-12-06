Semtech’s LoRa® Devices Optimize Building Management Systems in U.S.

CAMARILLO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Semtech Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC), a leading global supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms, announced that Sweden-based Nordic Propeye, an end-to-end Internet of Things (IoT) solutions provider for smart buildings, has integrated Semtech’s LoRa® devices and the LoRaWAN® standard into its new HVAC optimization solution being launched today in the U.S. marketplace to reduce energy consumption.

Global pressure on energy prices, an increased focus on air quality and efforts to reduce carbon emissions are three factors prompting real estate owners to seek innovative IoT solutions to help manage their properties with building management systems. The U.S. Department of Energy estimates commercial buildings account for 35% of electricity consumed in the U.S. and generate 16% of the country’s carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions.

“ Incorporating LoRa devices and connecting our solutions with LoRaWAN has proven extremely successful in achieving 15-30% energy savings for our customers since launching our European OY1210 HVAC optimization solution in 2019,” said Stefan Lindgren, CTO of Nordic Propeye. “ We are excited to have adapted our solution to meet U.S. regulations and look forward to playing a key role making America’s real estate sector more efficient and sustainable.”

The U.S. version, OY1211, leverages LoRa to autonomously manage a facility’s control of HVAC systems using data from wireless sensor devices that continuously monitor CO2 levels, temperature, humidity, and real-time room occupancy. The adaptive reporting functionality of the solution can detect rapid changes in CO2 levels within less than a minute and the solution sends a trigger to the HVAC system every 15 minutes. The solution also leverages weather forecasting data and artificial intelligence (AI) technology to continuously learn and predict the temperatures of HVAC zones. The predictive maintenance feature alerts building operators when system anomalies arise to prevent equipment failures.

“ LoRa devices and the LoRaWAN standard are digitally transforming property management with simplified, smart solutions around the globe,” said Marc Pégulu vice president and general manager for Semtech’s Wireless and Sensing Products Group. “ Nordic Propeye’s unique solution, incorporating AI technology, allows existing properties to be easily converted to smart, sustainable buildings and delivers cost savings to customers and increased safety for occupants.”

For further information on Nordic Propeye’s IoT sensor solutions, please visit here.

Learn how LoRa devices enable cost-effective and efficient solutions for smart buildings here.

About Semtech’s LoRa® Platform

Semtech’s LoRa chip-to-Cloud platform is a globally adopted long range, low power solution for IoT applications, enabling the rapid development and deployment of long range, ultra-low power and cost efficient IoT networks, gateways, sensors, module products, and IoT services worldwide. Semtech’s LoRa technology provides the communication layer for the LoRaWAN® standard, which is maintained by the LoRa Alliance®, an open IoT alliance for Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) applications that has been used to deploy IoT networks in over 173 countries. Semtech is a founding member of the LoRa Alliance and produces the “The WAN Network Show” podcast to connect massive IoT end users to operators of LoRaWAN networks around the world. With the proliferation of LoRa devices and the LoRaWAN standard, the LoRa Developer Portal is a technical support platform for IoT innovators to learn, connect, collaborate, and find resources to help accelerate product development efforts and expedite time to market. To learn more about how LoRa enables IoT and creates a more sustainable and smarter planet, visit Semtech’s LoRa site.

About Nordic Propeye

Nordic Propeye has over 20 years of experience with digitization of residential housing buildings and has pioneered the Internet of Things industry with strong expertise in radio technology. The company connects over 60,000 apartments today and runs energy savings solutions on over ten million sq. ft. property. The company has made it its mission to help its customer to make their real estate and condominiums lean, clean and green. To learn more, visit www.nordicpropeye.com.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation is a leading global supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms for infrastructure, high-end consumer and industrial equipment. Products are designed to benefit the engineering community as well as the global community. The Company is dedicated to reducing the impact it, and its products, have on the environment. Internal green programs seek to reduce waste through material and manufacturing control, use of green technology and designing for resource reduction. Publicly traded since 1967, Semtech is listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol SMTC. For more information, visit www.semtech.com.

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

All statements contained herein that are not statements of historical fact, including statements that use the words “designed to” or other similar words or expressions, that describe Semtech Corporation’s or its management’s future plans, objectives or goals are “forward-looking statements” and are made pursuant to the Safe-Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the actual results of Semtech Corporation to be materially different from the historical results and/or from any future results or outcomes expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: the uncertainty surrounding the impact and duration of supply chain constraints and any associated disruptions; the uncertainty surrounding the impact and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic; export restrictions and laws affecting Semtech Corporation’s trade and investments including with respect to Huawei and certain of its affiliates and other entities identified by the U.S. government, and tariffs or the occurrence of trade wars; worldwide economic and political disruptions as a result of the current conflict between Russia and Ukraine; competitive changes in the marketplace including, but not limited to, the pace of growth or adoption rates of applicable products or technologies; downturns in the business cycle; and the additional risk factors set forth in Semtech Corporation’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (www.sec.gov) on March 16, 2022 as such risk factors may be updated, amended or superseded from time to time by subsequent reports that Semtech Corporation files with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Semtech Corporation assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Semtech, the Semtech logo and LoRa are registered trademarks or service marks of Semtech Corporation or its subsidiaries.

SMTC-P