ShipStation and Constant Contact Announce New Partnership, Bringing Merchants Enhanced Digital Marketing Capabilities

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ShipStation, the world’s leading cloud-based ecommerce shipping solution, today announced a partnership with Constant Contact, the digital marketing platform trusted by millions of small businesses and nonprofits. ShipStation merchants can now connect directly to Constant Contact to easily sync and import customer information. As a result, merchants can take full advantage of Constant Contact’s powerful tools to customize email templates, automate email marketing strategies, reach new audiences, advance segmentation efforts, track campaign performance and more.

“ At ShipStation, we aim to work with best-in-class technology partners to provide our merchants an excellent digital experience, no matter how they ship,” said Robert Gilbreath, General Manager at ShipStation. “ ShipStation’s integration with Constant Contact allows merchants to create professional, custom campaigns and foster strong customer relationships. We’re thrilled to offer our merchants Constant Contact’s tools in tandem with ShipStation’s leading ecommerce workflow capabilities.”

“ Constant Contact currently integrates with thousands of technology solutions to help small businesses market themselves and sell online, and we are excited to add ShipStation into the mix,” said Kristin Jarmon, Senior Director of Product Marketing at Constant Contact. “ During the busy holiday season, companies need full visibility into how and what their customers are buying. This integration with ShipStation makes it easy to quickly take action on previous purchasing behavior and market directly to customers without leaving the Constant Contact platform.”

Constant Contact delivers guidance for businesses who are looking to generate impactful marketing results. When merchants connect their ShipStation account to Constant Contact, they can easily send customers personalized emails based on previous purchase habits. As a result, merchants can raise brand awareness, share critical updates, promote products, drive traffic, and build deeper relationships with their customers.

The new integration is available now for all merchants on the ShipStation platform. Visit here to learn more and to start your free trial today.

About ShipStation

Every day, tens of thousands of ecommerce retailers rely on ShipStation to solve the day-to-day challenges of importing orders and processing shipments. The trusted leader in shipping software since its founding in 2011, ShipStation helps online sellers scale their businesses and deliver exceptional customer experiences, with an intuitive online solution that allows them to efficiently ship orders -- wherever they sell and however they ship. The multi-channel and multi-carrier platform offers the most integrations of any ecommerce solution, with more than 300 partnerships with leading shopping carts, marketplaces, carriers, and fulfillment services, including USPS, UPS, FedEx, Amazon, Shopify, and BigCommerce. ShipStation is a member of the Auctane family of companies and is headquartered in Austin, TX. Auctane brands include ShipStation, Stamps.com, Packlink, ShippingEasy, ShipWorks, ShipEngine, Endicia, Shipsi, GlobalPost, and Metapack, with offices in Austin, El Segundo, London, Madrid, Sunnyvale, Zielona Gora, and Atlanta. For more information, visit https://www.shipstation.com.

About Constant Contact

Constant Contact delivers for millions of small businesses and nonprofits worldwide with powerful tools that simplify and amplify digital marketing. Whether it's driving sales, growing a customer base or engaging an audience, Constant Contact delivers the performance and guidance to build strong connections and generate powerful results. To learn more visit: www.constantcontact.com.