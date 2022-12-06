Davisware Solidifies its Role as Leading Software Partner to the Petroleum Equipment Services Industry

WEST DUNDEE, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Davisware, a leading provider of cloud-based software for commercial field service companies, today announced its latest partnerships with Pump and Meter Service Inc. and Zahl-Petroleum Maintenance Company. These strategic partnerships strengthen Davisware’s position within the petroleum equipment services industry (PEI), which it has been serving for more than 20 years. By working closely with industry leaders to accelerate their digital transformation, Davisware has grown its PEI footprint by more than 135% over the last year.

Davisware’s all-in-one software is tailored to address the petroleum services industry’s unique business needs including scheduling and dispatching, inventory tracking, estimating, core returns management and mobile technician effectiveness. “Petroleum service organizations are increasingly looking for solutions to drive profitability and unlock greater organizational efficiency,” said Davisware CEO Curtis Brewer. “By collaborating with our partners, we have designed purpose-built software to increase customer cash flow and provide transparency into key operational metrics that help customers achieve their growth goals.”

As a company grows, the need for a system that offers efficiency and scale becomes a top priority. From the back office to field technicians, Davisware’s software can manage all functions and extends better visibility into new market opportunities. “Pump and Meter chose Davisware to provide a scalable solution that pulls all the pieces of the business together into one true enterprise resource planning (ERP) software,” said Travis Rittenbach, vice president of sales at Pump and Meter Service Inc. “It offers the highest-ranking multifaceted solution that fits our needs now and is customizable as we grow.”

The petroleum equipment industry is also complex, requiring a partner that fully understands its changing environment. Davisware’s experience and growth within this industry solidifies its role as a leader and it continues to enhance its technology to meet the demands of its expanding customer base. “After a six-month search for a partner, Davisware came to the table with solutions that fit our specific needs,” commented Jonas Layer, operations manager at Zahl-Petroleum Maintenance Company. “The team continues to listen to us while keeping us on track throughout the implementation process. We chose Davisware as a partner because of their commitment to evolving with us and helping us stay ahead of the game.”

About Davisware

Davisware is a rapidly growing, leading provider of business management software to commercial field service organizations in the United States and Canada. Core industries served include petroleum equipment services, commercial food equipment services, and commercial HVAC. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, the company offers two premier SaaS solutions, GlobalEdge and Vision, that give businesses one fully integrated platform for all their operational, financial, and field needs in real-time. The company employs a diverse team who combines deep technical and industry expertise, along with the most current technology, to provide their customers with the tools and operational best practices that generate business-wide efficiencies, and greater profits. In 2019, Serent Capital made a meaningful investment in Davisware, which supports Davisware’s plan to further expand and strengthen its technology and customer support. For more information, visit davisware.com.

About Pump and Meter Service Inc.

Pump and Meter Service Inc., with headquarters in Hopkins, Minnesota, is a specialty contractor in the Petroleum and Automotive Industry since 1930. Not only has it been an industry leader for over 90 years but now with the adoption of EV Vehicles & Chargers it is strengthening its stance to be the EV Charging leader as well. Anything from vehicle fueling/EV charging, vehicle lifts/hoists, vehicle exhaust evacuation systems, Rotary wheel service (Tire changers, balancers & alignment systems). Complete Lube systems from bulk tanks to the dispensing nozzle. Pump & Meter can provide a turnkey system. pump-meter.com.

About Zahl-Petroleum Maintenance Co.

Zahl-Petroleum Maintenance Co. is a construction, service, and fuel recycling company with offices in Minneapolis, Minnesota and Mankato, Minnesota. It is a family-owned business established in 1952, is currently in its third generation and it is still going strong! One thing it is very proud of is its employees. It wouldn't be what it is today without them. Many of them have been working for the company for nearly 30 years. Each employee is hardworking and provides exceptional service and diligent work. All the employees know the company's equipment and products thoroughly. Count on Zahl-Petroleum Maintenance Co. when trained service techs are needed for petroleum equipment installations and other related services. zahl-pmc.com.