Hyperice Partners with Centr to Offer Chris Hemsworth-Led Meditations to Further Expand Mental Wellness Content

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hyperice, a global high-performance wellness brand, today announced a new partnership with Centr, a holistic wellness app founded by Chris Hemsworth, to deliver guided meditation content led by the award-winning actor within the Core App. The addition of Hemsworth content comes on the heels of Hyperice announcing Naomi Osaka-led content that was developed by global workplace mental health platform, Modern Health.

“We’re proud to partner with Hyperice because like Centr it’s helping make mindfulness practices such as meditation more ingrained in the health and fitness industry,” said Andrew Sugerman, CEO of Centr. “While many people understand meditation is beneficial, this partnership expands the reach of the guided meditations led by our founder Chris Hemsworth, making the practice accessible to an even wider audience.”

Founded in 2019 by Chris Hemsworth, Centr provides users with a multi-pronged and customized approach to a personal journey in wellness that focuses on diverse exercise and training content, meal planning and prep, and mindfulness exercises. The content is led by world-class experts across multiple disciplines and subjects, including Hemsworth himself.

A University of Pennsylvania study shows that meditation techniques can begin to reverse memory loss and reduce anxiety, two indicators of individuals suffering from early cognitive decline1. Hemsworth recently announced a hiatus from acting after discovering that he is genetically predisposed to developing Alzheimer’s Disease. Hemsworth’s genetic makeup includes two copies of the APOE4 gene, which increases his risk of cognitive diseases such as Alzheimer’s and Dementia.

In the “Learn to Meditate” series, users will be led through meditation sessions alongside Hemsworth, as he walks through how to build up ability and understanding, with a new style of beginner meditation. The meditations are designed to deal with different situations by integrating practical tools. The meditations will tackle topics centered around stress release, sleep visualization, breathing, focus, motivation, and more. Additionally, a meditation series for children will be available via the Core app. In this series, Hemsworth leads meditations that will focus on sleep and positive thinking, aimed at children ages 4-9. Benefits to children practicing meditation can include an improved ability to control emotions, a reduction in stress and anxiety, improved focus, a boost in both physical and mental state, and improved self-awareness.

“Mediation has always been an integral part of my daily life, which is reflected in all my work with Centr. The more I practice, the more it becomes second nature, the most integral and joyful part of my day,” says Tahl Rinsky, Centr Yoga and Mindfulness Expert. “Centr is a great place to start and maintain your journey with meditation! Guided by Chris's life, all my classes for Centr include a strong element of meditation.”

“The addition of Centr and Chris Hemsworth-led content in the Core App is another step towards offering users a unique experience to fuel their personal meditation and mental wellness journey,” said Jim Huether, CEO of Hyperice. “By adding content from Naomi Osaka, and now Chris, two extremely influential people that have been outspoken on the importance of mental wellness, we are continuing to help push the conversation forward and de-stigmatize the topic at large. Mental wellness and mindfulness can be a part of everyone’s holistic wellness routine, and we continue on our grand mission to help make these meaningful practices commonplace.”

To commemorate the partnership, Hyperice and Centr are hosting a giveaway where entrants have a chance to win the Core Premium Bundle (includes Meditation Trainer and 1-year subscription), Hypervolt 2 Pro, Centr Fitness Essentials Kit with home workout equipment and a three-month subscription to the Centr app. Enter by 11:59pm PST on 12/12/22 here for a chance to win.

Grounded in science and driven by data, Core by Hyperice is designed to help people find calm, and improve focus and inner strength. Unlike other meditation apps, Core is both an app and a handheld meditation device designed to track heart rate and stress levels. Powered by the Core App, the purposefully designed Core Meditation Trainer uses biometrics to encourage breath control and focus for those navigating meditation techniques. Users can enhance their meditation practice from home or the office and track progress within the Core App. Core is experiencing explosive growth and strong user satisfaction. Key highlights include:

Adding 500+ new users a month

Core users are highly engaged and build lasting habits - meditating 9+ times a month

Core users stick around - over half are retained after week 5

Core users love it - 4.9-star review on the App Store

The Core Premium app content ($69.99/year) includes thousands of guided meditations, breath training, soundscapes, and athlete content which are updated daily. All content can currently be accessed through a Core Premium subscription which users can try for two weeks free on either iPhone or Android. From now until December 16th, one year of premium app content can be bundled with the Core Meditation Trainer for $179 (original price of $199).

Core is now available in-store at all Target locations throughout the U.S. and available online at Best Buy, Bloomingdale's, and Dick’s Sporting Goods. For more information, visit hyperice.com.

About Hyperice

Hyperice is a technology-driven company with a giant mission, to help everyone on Earth move and live better. For more than a decade, Hyperice has led a global movement at the confluence of recovery and wellness, specializing in percussion (Hypervolt line), dynamic air compression (Normatec line), vibration (Vyper and Hypersphere lines), thermal technology (Venom line), mind technology (Core by Hyperice) and contrast therapy (Hyperice X). Now, as a holistic high-performance wellness brand, Hyperice is designed for all - from the most elite athletes, leagues, and teams to consumers everywhere looking to unlock the best version of themselves to help them do what they love, more. Recognized as one of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies, Hyperice has applied its technology and know-how to industries including fitness, hospitality, healthcare, massage, physical therapy, sports performance, and workplace wellness on a global scale. Hyperice’s transformative acquisitions of Normatec, RecoverX, and Core have helped to accelerate its innovation agenda as it enters its next stage of global growth. For more information, visit the newly redesigned hyperice.com.

About Centr

Centr is a leading fitness and wellness platform founded by Chris Hemsworth with a mission to inspire a global community to train, eat and live healthier lives. With over 3,000 pieces of premium digital content, Centr's platform gives members access to Chris and his team of experts with the tools to go beyond the extraordinary. Centr is expanding its platform to add transformational in-home fitness equipment and accessories, available at select retailers worldwide. Centr's product expansion will help members achieve their personal health goals. To learn more, visit www.Centr.com.

1National Library of Medicine