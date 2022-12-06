Just In Time For the Holidays: Fleet Fintech Payments Platform AtoB Cuts Fuel Costs With 10 Cents/Gallon Savings At All Kum & Go Stores

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fleet payments platform AtoB and Kum & Go, the family-owned convenience retail chain serving 11 states across the U.S., today announced a partnership to cut fuel costs every time customers use AtoB’s Visa fleet card. Starting today, AtoB card holders can save ten cents per gallon on all fuel purchases at Kum & Go’s 400 stores.

The partnership reflects both companies’ commitment to supporting the fleets driving our economy, launching in time to help drivers cut costs during the high-volume holiday season. Through the partnership, AtoB card holders will automatically receive a discount of ten cents off every gallon of gasoline and diesel purchased. Savings are applied automatically, and operators can apply for AtoB’s easy-to use, secure, and flexible fuel card at AtoB.com.

“AtoB is rapidly growing our partnership network to help our customers maximize savings no matter where the road takes them. Partnering with Kum & Go is especially meaningful as we enter the holiday rush, and we’re proud to be aligned with their people-first approach to supporting drivers,” said AtoB Senior Director Vamsi Peri.

“Kum & Go is always looking for ways to innovate and provide the best experience for our customers,” said Brad Petersen, Director of Retail Fuels at Kum & Go. “We look forward to this new partnership with AtoB, passing savings onto our customers this holiday season and creating a positive business relationship.”

The Kum & Go partnership is the latest in AtoB’s rapid growth and expansion of financial services for fleets nationwide, including no hidden-fee fuel cards powered by Visa, and instant direct-deposit payroll that sends funds instantly and for less than other payroll providers.

Kum & Go, the family-owned, Des Moines-based convenience retail chain has a widespread presence across the Midwest and western parts of the country, with over 400 stores in 11 states with planned expansion into Utah, Michigan and Boise over the next year.

About AtoB

AtoB was founded in 2020 with the mission to transform the fleet industry’s financial management infrastructure, providing drivers and fleet operators with easy-to-use financial products including no-fee fleet cards; instant direct-deposit payroll; and access to bank accounts and savings tools. AtoB is a member of the World Economic Forum’s Global Innovators Community and is on Forbes’ Next Billion-Dollar Startup 2022 list. For more information, visit atob.com.

About Kum & Go

Established in Hampton, Iowa in 1959, Kum & Go is a fourth-generation, family-owned convenience store chain providing a fresh perspective by meeting customers where they are and offering them the choices they deserve. For over 60 years, the company has been dedicated to sharing 10% of all profits back to the communities it serves.