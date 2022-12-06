Click Therapeutics Announces Collaboration with the Massachusetts Medical Society to Enable Advancement in Medical Innovation

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Click Therapeutics, Inc. (“Click”), a leader in Digital Therapeutics™ as prescription medical treatments, today announced their partnership with The Massachusetts Medical Society (“MMS”), a statewide professional association for physicians and medical students, supporting more than 25,000 members.

This collaboration between Click and the MMS will support medical students and physician scientists by fostering innovation in medical practice, research, and education. Beginning this year, Click will sponsor the MMS Information Technology in Medicine Award, which is given annually to a medical student and to a resident, or fellow that uses technology to assist physicians in the practice of medicine, in teaching medicine, or in the pursuit of clinical research.

Click’s specialized expertise in developing novel digital interventions in combination with MMS’s leading voice in health care policy, public health, and clinical medical education will promote collaborations that will shape the future of digital therapeutics (DTx) integration into the practice of care.

“ We at Click are thrilled to partner with the MMS as we share a common desire to advance the practice of medicine and democratize access to high-quality care. We are not developing prescription digital therapeutics to solely create a new category of medicine. Rather, we find that responsibly leveraging technology is vital for our systems of care to overcome the pain points experienced by our patients and fellow physicians,” said Shaheen Lakhan, MD, PhD, FAAN, Chief Medical Officer (CMO), Click Therapeutics.

For more information on the partnership and the IT awards see massmed.org/cit_award/.

About The Massachusetts Medical Society

The Massachusetts Medical Society (MMS) is the statewide professional association for physicians and medical students, supporting 25,000 members. We are dedicated to educating and advocating for the physicians of Massachusetts and patients locally and nationally. A leadership voice in health care, the MMS contributes physician and patient perspectives to influence health-related legislation at the state and federal levels, works in support of public health, provides expert advice on physician practice management, and addresses issues of physician well-being. Under the auspices of the NEJM Group, the MMS extends our mission globally by advancing medical knowledge from research to patient care through the New England Journal of Medicine, NEJM Catalyst, NEJM Evidence and the NEJM Journal Watch family of specialty publications, and through our education products for health care professionals: NEJM Knowledge+, NEJM Resident 360, and our accredited and comprehensive continuing medical education programs. For more information about the MMS visit: www.massmed.org.

About Click Therapeutics

Click Therapeutics, Inc. develops and commercializes software as prescription medical treatments for patients with unmet medical needs. Through cognitive and neurobehavioral mechanisms, Click’s Digital Therapeutics™ enable change within individuals, and are designed to be used independently or in conjunction with biomedical treatments. The Clickometrics® adaptive data science platform continuously personalizes user experience to optimize engagement and outcomes. Following a groundbreaking clinical trial, Click’s industry-leading smoking cessation program is available nationwide through a wide variety of payers, providers, and employers. Click’s lead prescription program has entered a pivotal, fully remote, randomized, controlled trial on the Verily platform for the treatment of Major Depressive Disorder (MDD) in up to 360 adults. Click is progressing a broad pipeline of Digital Therapeutics™ across a variety of high-burden therapeutic areas, including MDD, Schizophrenia, Migraine, Chronic Pain, Atopic Dermatitis, Acute Coronary Syndrome (ACS), Obesity and more. For more information on Click, visit ClickTherapeutics.com.