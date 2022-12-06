Magellan Healthcare Teams with Kyo to Improve Autism Outcomes

FRISCO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Magellan Healthcare, Inc., the behavioral health division of Magellan Health, Inc., announced today the launch of a first-to-market, value-based collaboration with Kyo Autism Therapy, LLC, a California-based Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) provider, to drive meaningful and objectively measurable outcomes for children with autism spectrum disorder (ASD).

Magellan and Kyo will develop, build and test a value-based model for treatment planning and delivery to continuously improve care for children with ASD and help the families who care for them. Findings will be used to establish evidence-based practices and drive outcomes-based programs across the ABA industry.

Magellan manages ABA services through Magellan Autism Connections®, a first-to-market and one-of-a-kind solution that offers individualized care planning to optimize treatment and services. Enhanced care coordination ensures goals are met, with services that include intensive support to caregivers. Magellan Autism Connections® includes a fully vetted and credentialed provider network, of which Kyo is a member, the members of which share the company’s mission to deliver evidence-based ASD treatment that drives positive outcomes.

When surveyed, 93% of Magellan Autism Connections® members’ caregivers say service providers work well with them and their child and caregivers have learned how to use ABA techniques to help their child. In addition, 80% of commercial Magellan Autism Connections® members make excellent progress at a cost 40% below the national average, and 75% of Medicaid members make excellent progress at a cost 62% below the national average.

“At Magellan, we have deep clinical expertise in ABA that includes strong collaborations with well-respected providers such as Kyo,” said Yagnesh Vadgama, BCBA, vice president, clinical care services for autism, Magellan Healthcare. “Together with Kyo’s individualized and customized approach to ABA therapy, we can jointly improve the quality of life for children with autism and their families.”

"ABA services have struggled to transition from a fee-for-service to a value-based model," said Colin Davitian, CEO of Kyo. "Our collaboration with Magellan will help change the paradigm and make ABA treatment more individualized and outcomes-driven.”

About Magellan Health: Magellan Health, Inc. a is a leader in managing the fastest growing, most complex areas of health, including special populations, and other specialty areas of healthcare. Magellan supports innovative ways of accessing better health through technology, while remaining focused on the critical personal relationships that are necessary to achieve a healthy, vibrant life. Magellan's customers include health plans and other managed care organizations, employers, labor unions, various military and governmental agencies and third-party administrators. For more information, visit MagellanHealth.com.

About Magellan Healthcare: Magellan Healthcare, Inc., the healthcare business unit of Magellan Health, Inc., offers solutions for complex conditions in the areas of behavioral health and medical specialty treatment. Magellan Healthcare and its subsidiaries serve commercial health plans, employers, state and local governments, and the Federal government, including the Department of Defense. For more information, visit MagellanHealthcare.com.

About Kyo: Kyo Autism Therapy, LLC is a leader in behavior therapy for individuals with autism. With its staff of highly-educated, expertly trained professionals, Kyo works to advance the lives of individuals and families with autism and other special needs through compassionate, evidence-based treatment. Since being founded in 2005, Kyo has expanded from its San Francisco base to serve families across California and the U.S. For more information about Kyo, its programs, and approach, please visit kyocare.com.

