Straine Dental Management Practices Add Pearl’s Leading Dental AI Capabilities

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pearl, the global leader in dental AI solutions, and Straine Dental Management, a rapidly expanding dental service organization bringing DSO-level managerial excellence to dentist-owned practices, today announced that Pearl has been selected as the group’s preferred artificial intelligence (AI) solutions provider.

“We launched our first 33 partner locations earlier this year with the goal of introducing a new model of multi-location practice ownership led by clinical partners equipped with the most advanced patient care and practice management tools available,” said Kerry K. Straine, founder and chairman of Straine Dental Management. “As our DSO grows to include over 40 practices nationwide in the coming month, our collaboration with Pearl will help ensure that our practices are equipped for AI-powered operational efficiency and growth––and that every visiting patient is treated with the highest standard of care.”

Straine practices fully align clinical autonomy for practitioner partners with proven strategies, systems, and solutions selected to provide the highest standard of care to every patient while operationalizing growth to maximize levels of performance and productivity. Every new technology deployed in Straine supported practices is reviewed by a committee of dentists who apply rigorous clinical standards to validate the technology’s overall performance and growth-oriented utility. The clinical committee’s endorsement of Pearl is testament to both the growing importance of AI in dentistry and the outstanding performance of Pearl's AI toolset.

“What drew us to Pearl’s solutions were the company’s reliability, the breadth of its pathology detection capabilities and the range of tools it offers to efficiently maximize production and clinical excellence within a practice,” said John Armbruster, DDS, a member of Straine’s clinical committee. “Those benefits greatly improve our patient relationships and facilitate better communication, ultimately improving trust and retention.”

Pearl brings transparency and objectivity to dentistry by applying computer vision to read dental x-rays with expert accuracy, improving consistency in radiologic interpretation and streamlining practice management through practitioner performance and patient health insights. Pearl’s AI solutions that will be integrated into SDM’s network of clinics includes Practice Intelligence®, an AI solution that applies the company’s radiologic machine learning algorithms to uncover actionable clinical insights, and Second Opinion®, the first and only FDA-cleared chairside AI software to help dentists detect numerous conditions in x-rays of adult teeth in dental patients 12 and older.

“Our partnership with Straine ensures that forward-thinking dental practices across the U.S. have access to the most advanced AI to streamline their practice management and real-time chairside radiologic evaluations,” said Ophir Tanz, Founder and CEO of Pearl. “Straine is a fantastic partner and we’re glad to be driving the future of dentistry together through their rapidly expanding DSO.”

About Pearl

Pearl is shaping the future of dental care by delivering AI and computer vision solutions that advance efficiency, accuracy, transparency, and patient care. Founded in 2019 by Ophir Tanz, Pearl is backed by Craft Ventures and other leading venture capital firms. For more information or to request a demonstration, please visit https://www.hellopearl.com.

About Straine Dental Management Partners

SDM, LLC, is a proven model of excellence and the most distinctive DSO in the nation, whose mission is to equip and empower all dental professionals to increase their performance, innovation, and engagement in every aspect of their lives. The SDM platform initially launched as a consulting partner to 60 practices in 2018, then, in 2022, expanded with the acquisition of 33 peak-performing practices owned by long-term clients with locations throughout the United States.