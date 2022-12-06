AppOmni Announces Partnership With Veeva to Provide Enhanced Data Protection for Life Sciences

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AppOmni, the leading provider of SaaS security, today announced a partnership with Veeva Systems to expand SaaS coverage and provide enhanced security for Veeva Vault and Veeva CRM. The new offering enables life sciences customers to access AppOmni’s comprehensive configuration management and threat detection functionality. With AppOmni’s Veeva integration, joint customers can operationalize best practices to protect sensitive data while ensuring compliance with regulatory standards.

The integration for Veeva is built on top of the AppOmni Developer Platform, which can scale to support thousands of clinical and diagnostic applications across the pharmaceutical industry. AppOmni's Veeva integration allows administrators to see the permission of each user role in Veeva Vault or Veeva CRM and compare against best practices. Easily identifying misconfigured or non-best practice user permissions, administrators can quickly address them and minimize security risks. With a common security control layer across Veeva and related applications, customers can better control and protect sensitive data.

At the upcoming H-ISAC conference, CEO Brendan O’Connor will speak with Guy Delp, vice president of Global Information Security at Pfizer, on how AppOmni supports the life sciences industry.

“Our goal is to provide our customers with the industry’s best and most comprehensive security for the SaaS platforms most important to them,” said Harold Byun, chief product officer at AppOmni. “Veeva is one of the leading SaaS vendors in the life sciences industry. We’re thrilled to be the first to provide configuration management and threat detection capabilities to Veeva Vault and Veeva CRM. These solutions will help further secure life sciences customers’ critical data and processes.”

The Veeva partnership is the latest in a series of major AppOmni product announcements over the past year. The company has rapidly expanded its breadth of coverage to span dozens of enterprise SaaS applications. Launched earlier in the year, the AppOmni Developer Platform enables customers to secure all additional SaaS apps, including both standard and custom-built SaaS solutions.

To learn more, please email info@appomni.com.

About AppOmni

AppOmni is the leading provider of enterprise-level SaaS security. Its patented technology and Developer Platform make it easy for security and IT teams to protect and monitor their entire SaaS environment, across all standard and custom SaaS applications. AppOmni deeply scans APIs, security controls, and configuration settings to evaluate the current state of SaaS deployments and compare against best practices and business intent. The result is unprecedented visibility, management, and security of SaaS solutions, enabling organizations to establish rules for data access, data sharing, and 3rd party applications that will be continuously and automatically validated. AppOmni was founded by top security practitioners from leading SaaS providers and is trusted by many of the world's largest enterprises across technology, healthcare, banking, and security. AppOmni was named a 2021 SINET16 Innovator, one of Dark Reading’s “11 Cybersecurity Vendors to Watch in 2021,” and is a 2022 CyberTech 100 company. The company is backed by Salesforce Ventures, ServiceNow Ventures, Cisco Investments, Thoma Bravo, and other top investors. For more information, please visit www.appomni.com.