Summit Ridge Energy, 548 Enterprise, and Ecademy Launch Illinois-Based Green Job Training Center

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Community solar owner-operator, Summit Ridge Energy (SRE), announced that it is partnering with 548 Enterprise (548), an end-to-end sustainable development company, and Ecademy, a clean energy career school and Power52 company, to develop a “Sustainability Hub” in West Side Chicago to train 10,000+ local residents over the next 10 years. The clean energy training targets Veterans, Returning Citizens, and high school educated residents from underserved communities. Upon completion of the 13 week (450Hr) program, participants will have the opportunity to complete their on-the-job training at one of SRE’s community solar projects in Cook County, Illinois, as well as other clean energy projects throughout the state.

" I'm excited to participate in the clean energy job training program with 548, Ecademy, and SRE. The 13 week program will fast-track my career in a fast growing industry and set me up with a good-paying job for years to come,” said Chris Davis, program participant and West Side Chicago resident. “ The Sustainability Hub will help bring thousands of good-paying jobs to the West Side and I'm proud to be part of it."

During an event held earlier this month in Chicago, 548, and Ecademy announced their campaign to raise $20 million to support curriculum development, program resources, and credentialing services for prospective clean energy professionals. SRE has committed $600,000 in seed capital over the next two years to launch the effort.

“ Our $600,000 commitment recognizes the need to invest in workers on the front lines of the renewable energy transition and demonstrates our company’s mission to expand access to clean technologies. By empowering hundreds of workers with the tools needed for a successful and fulfilling career in clean energy, we’re also providing a sustainable stimulus to Illinois’ economy,” said Steve Raeder, CEO of SRE.

“ Leading this initiative is a logical next step for 548 as we look to expand our community impact. And ultimately, being able to leverage the expertise of SRE and Ecademy, to advance our mission of investing in underserved communities with renewable energy will let us do just that,” said A.J. Patton, Managing Partner and CEO of 548 Development.

“ We are thrilled to expand our international footprint by bringing clean energy training to historically underserved communities right here in Chicago,” said Rob Wallace, President & CEO of Ecademy, and Co-Founder of Power52. “ We look forward to partnering with SRE and 548, to provide clean energy training to prepare our graduates for a green career. Not only will the trainees come from these underserved communities, the graduates will be designing, constructing, and maintaining the solar solutions that will provide clean, renewable, and stable power to their communities. For the community by the community!”

The first cohort of program participants will begin training in January, 2023. To participate in a training program or to support the new facility, visit www.548enterprise.com.

About Summit Ridge Energy

Launched in 2017, Summit Ridge Energy is the nation’s leading owner-operator of community solar assets. Through dedicated funding platforms, the team acquires pre-operational projects within the rapidly growing solar energy and battery storage sectors. By 2023, SRE will have over 400 MW solar and more than 40 MWh of battery storage online serving over 200,000 residential and commercial customers. Learn more at www.srenergy.com.

About 548 Enterprises

Since inception, 548 has helped minority- and women-owned companies level up in the playing field, helping minority-owned general contractors gain access to capital by facilitating introductions to financiers, and allowing their contracts to be leveraged by emerging GCs to access new lines of credit so they could grow their business. The 548 philosophy is to redevelop metropolitan communities by utilizing renewable and sustainable technologies, allowing us to create savings for families, lower environmental impact, and drive value for the community. For more information visit https://www.548enterprise.com.

About Ecademy

Ecademy, a Power52 Company, prepares individuals for a career in the Renewable Energy industry. Our craft instructors are committed to all students no matter their back story, with 52 Principles to Power resources as the foundation, our institute creates opportunities that give access to workforce options in this growing industry. Enrolling in one of our Renewable Energy Program Training Programs will help you navigate a career with power principles, life-skills; NCCER standardized curriculum; PV Solar curriculum to support obtaining NABCEP credentials; and curriculum to aid with navigating the Green Environment with project management skills. The Renewable Energy Professional Training curriculum is delivered in a HYBRID format for individuals. Learning both online and in-person, including hands-on laboratory experiences and On-the-Job-Training. For Anchor Institutions with population stakeholders who require workforce training, Ecademy will design, develop, and deliver custom curriculum solutions. For more information visit https://power52.org.