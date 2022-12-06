UC Berkeley Extension Becomes Project Management Institute’s Latest Authorized Training Partner

BERKELEY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--UC Berkeley Extension is proud to announce that it has joined Project Management Institute, or PMI, the leading association for project management, as a new Authorized Training Partner effective immediately. As an Authorized Training Partner, UC Berkeley Extension is approved to offer training on courses that offer Professional Development Units (PDUs) so that students can become eligible to sit for the PMI Exam or maintain their PMI status.

Current PMI professionals can take UC Berkeley Extension project and Agile management courses to maintain their active status for certifications like the Project Management Professional, or PMP®, or PMI-ACP®. In accordance with being an Authorized Training Partner, UC Berkeley Extension instructors teaching these courses possess PMP® and PMI-ACP® credentials, ensuring students are learning cutting-edge and best practices in this demanding field.

UC Berkeley Extension Project Management and Agile Management certificates offer PDU-earning online and on-campus courses in topics such as:

“Project management is an in-demand and constantly evolving field. As such, current project managers or those seeking to be a competitive applicant need to stay on top of the latest trends and best practices,” says Marianne Koch, Ph.D., UC Berkeley Extension Business and Management department program director. “This Authorized Training Partnership highlights our commitment to providing access and opportunity to those seeking cutting-edge, real-world project and Agile management knowledge. Our comprehensive curriculum allows learners to acquire practical knowledge that can be put to use the next day or toward earning or maintaining their credential.”

Receiving and maintaining PMP® certification is crucial to being successful in a competitive field. As employers assess their project management workforce and needs, they look for professionals who demonstrate critical project management skills and experience. Part of their decision-making criteria include PMP® certification. Salary surveys show PMP®-certified project managers earn 23 percent or more than non-certified counterparts. As project managers search for work, having the PMP® certification on a résumé adds additional recognition of prowess. Those with the PMP® certification may be given opportunities to grow in the organization based on this credential.

With the options available from UC Berkeley Extension’s Project Management and Agile Management programs, project managers can earn or manage their credentials while learning in a flexible, online format.

About UC Berkeley Extension

Founded in 1891, UC Berkeley Extension has served as the Professional and Continuing Education Division of the University of California, Berkeley, for more than 130 years. More than 17,000 students enroll each year in our 2,000-plus courses and 70-plus programs. UC Berkeley Extension is dedicated to meeting students where they are, offering courses fully online, in person and in virtual classrooms. Free public events are also frequently held as part of our service to the local community.

UC Berkeley Extension—like all other UC Berkeley schools, colleges and departments of the University of California, Berkeley—is accredited by the Western Association of Schools and Colleges (WASC).