Mindtickle Partners with Tech Mahindra to Enhance Sales Effectiveness for Enterprise Customers

Mindtickle, the global leader in sales enablement and training technology, today announced a strategic partnership with Tech Mahindra, a leading provider of digital transformation, consulting, and business re-engineering services & solutions. The collaboration will provide clients with a unified, tech-enabled platform to enhance sales effectiveness.

Tapping the unique expertise of both companies, the strategic relationship will offer clients a solution for end-to-end sales enablement challenges such as sales onboarding, new product launches, competency benchmarking, upskilling and more. This partnership will aim to ensure increased revenue, customer satisfaction, employee productivity, and retention across every customer-facing function including contact center and support operations.

Birendra Sen, Head of Business Process Services at Tech Mahindra, said, “In partnership with Mindtickle, Tech Mahindra will deliver innovative sales readiness managed services to enhance sales effectiveness. We are helping customers solve problems with sales onboarding, product launches, competency gauging, upskilling, and more. All of these things will have a positive effect on call revenue, net promoter scores, and client service costs. Under Tech Mahindra’s NXT.NOW™ framework, this partnership will focus on leveraging next-generation technologies to deliver disruptive solutions today, further enable digital transformation, and meet the evolving and dynamic needs of our customers.”

Mindtickle’s sales enablement, conversational intelligence, content management, and sales coaching solutions, coupled with Tech Mahindra’s track record of success in delivering best-in-class connected customer-centric information technology experience, will help clients achieve differentiated business outcomes. The joint solution will modernize sales enablement, leveraging conversational AI, gamification, and skills-based learning to improve efficiency and drive results for sales leaders, enablement, and revenue operations teams as well as other functions across the enterprise. The joint solution is expected to be of considerable value to companies in industries such as high tech, life sciences, financial services, communication, media, and entertainment.

Gopkiran Rao, Chief Strategy Officer, Mindtickle, said, “We're pleased to partner with Tech Mahindra and are confident its formidable portfolio of integrated solutions, analytics, process consulting, and outsourced operations will be of significant value to our global customers across industry verticals. The Mindtickle team is excited to create a significant impact on front-office effectiveness in these organizations.”

Together, Mindtickle and Tech Mahindra will provide organizations with industry blueprints for different functional areas and powerful capabilities that span change management, technology, and process management, business analytics, and reporting. Joint solutions will include rapid-start program templates for onboarding, training, and AI-driven field coaching. Collectively, these capabilities will accelerate the speed to competency for employees, reducing expenses and boosting the bottom line.

About Tech Mahindra

Tech Mahindra offers innovative and customer-centric digital experiences, enabling enterprises, associates and the society to Rise. We are a USD 6 billion organization with 163,000+ professionals across 90 countries helping 1279 global customers, including Fortune 500 companies. We are focused on leveraging next-generation technologies including 5G, Blockchain, Metaverse, Quantum Computing, Cybersecurity, Artificial Intelligence, and more, to enable end-to-end digital transformation for global customers. Tech Mahindra is the only Indian company in the world to receive the HRH The Prince of Wales’ Terra Carta Seal for its commitment to creating a sustainable future. We are the fastest growing brand in ‘brand strength’ and amongst the top 7 IT brands globally. With the NXT.NOW™ framework, Tech Mahindra aims to enhance ‘Human Centric Experience’ for our ecosystem and drive collaborative disruption with synergies arising from a robust portfolio of companies. Tech Mahindra aims at delivering tomorrow’s experiences today and believes that the ‘Future is Now’.

We are part of the Mahindra Group, founded in 1945, one of the largest and most admired multinational federation of companies with 260,000 employees in over 100 countries. It enjoys a leadership position in farm equipment, utility vehicles, information technology and financial services in India and is the world’s largest tractor company by volume. It has a strong presence in renewable energy, agriculture, logistics, hospitality and real estate. The Mahindra Group has a clear focus on leading ESG globally, enabling rural prosperity and enhancing urban living, with a goal to drive positive change in the lives of communities and stakeholders to enable them to Rise.

About Mindtickle

Mindtickle is the market-leading sales readiness platform, helping revenue leaders at world-class companies like Johnson & Johnson, Splunk, and Wipro be ready to grow revenue by increasing knowledge, understanding ideal sales behaviors, and adapting to change. Dozens of Fortune 500 and Forbes Global 2000 companies use Mindtickle to define excellence, build knowledge, align content, analyze performance and optimize behavior throughout their sales organizations. Mindtickle is recognized as a market leader by top industry analysts and is ranked by G2 as both the #2 enterprise software product and #5 sales software product. Visit www.mindtickle.com or find us on LinkedIn to learn more.