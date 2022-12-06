GWT Outdoors Partners with Umbrosa to Offer Unique, Contemporary Umbrellas for Residential and Commercial Projects

NAPLES, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GWT Outdoors, a one-of-a-kind luxury boutique shop for innovative, custom outdoor solutions, has partnered with Umbrosa, a Belgium-based manufacturer of parasols, to offer a unique, state-of-the-art umbrellas with a contemporary design and timeless elegance. The new products are available for residential and commercial projects in the United States.

“ We are thrilled to partner with Umbrosa and provide customers with a stylish and sustainable shading solution for their homes or commercial projects,” said Stuart Sheppard, Founder and President of GWT Outdoors. “ Our partnership was a natural fit as our companies share the same brand values and brand essence, as well as the same penchant for transforming outdoor living with custom-made, functional top-quality products. From the Four Seasons Hotel in Lisbon and the Essence Hotel in Spain, to the LUX Resort in the Maldives and estate homes across the globe, Umbrosa umbrellas are sought out and used by discerning clients with a passion for luxurious products, superior craftsmanship, and an elevated standard of excellence.”

Umbrosa parasols are designed and manufactured in Roeselare, Belgium. Made with durable, anodized aluminum, UV-resistant materials, and the highest quality sustainable fabrics, the parasols are designed with a state-of-the-art technology and an understated simplicity using nature as their source of inspiration. The team at GWT Outdoors is currently offering the Versa UX, Icarus and Paraflex Collections.

Versa UX – Comprised of seven exclusive umbrellas, the UX collection by Umbrosa combines an exceptional sleek design with timeless elegance. Each design has been created with the utmost care resulting in a perfect combination of color (black, gray, white, and cream), shape and ultimate ease of use. The contemporary style of this collection embraces every outdoor setting in a very discreet manner.

Icarus - The leaf-shaped Icarus UX umbrella is unique due to its shape, elegance and extreme wind resistance. Made with a built-in rotating mechanism, the parasol rotates 360° around its axis, allowing clients to create shadow wherever you want. The canopy can also be positioned vertically to completely shelter them from the wind. The design team has focused on sustainability and ultimate ease of use. The height of the leaf can be easily adjusted and installation is extremely simple.

Paraflex - Umbrosa launched the Paraflex collection, the first wall mount parasol developed by the company, 15 years ago. It was developed from a purely practical point of view to lose as little space as possible and ensure optimal wind resistance. Meanwhile, the Paraflex parasol has earned its place both in the residential market and in hospitality. In order to better meet the needs of today’s consumers, Umbrosa recently launched a Paraflex UX Full Black, so that the parasol can be easily combined with black windows, furniture, railings, and more.

“ We are very excited to introduce our unique umbrella range to the Naples, FL area together with our partner GWT,” said Christophe Haemers, Chief Executive Officer of Umbrosa. “ The team at GWT has a proven track record of satisfying their clients in high-end markets and we look forward to being part of their family.” Umbrosa products are available in Southwest Florida and can be shipped across the United States.

In addition to Umbrosa, GWT Outdoors has partnered with the world’s leading outdoor manufacturers to offer a broad suite of outdoor luxury products including custom motorized pergolas, awnings, heating, cooling, and exterior wall-cladding.

GWT Outdoors showcases their portfolio of products in an unparalleled, state-of-the-art experiential showroom, designed for customers and the trade, and located at The Collective in Naples, Florida and Greenwich, Conn. There, clients can meet with a fully certified team of design experts in outdoor luxury solutions who provide a seamless service from the initial consultation and outdoor design recommendations, to the international shipping logistics and white glove delivery and installation.

About GWT Outdoors

GWT Outdoors is a is a luxury boutique shop that provides top-quality, innovative, custom outdoor living solutions for across the country. Partnered with the world’s leading outdoor manufacturers, GWT Outdoors offers cutting edge, highly functional European and American outdoor products including operable pergolas, screen shading, heating, cooling and walling. The state-of-the-art experiential showroom designed for consumers and the trade is located at The Collective – 111 10th Street South, Suite 100, Naples, Florida 34103. For more information call 239-330-4838 or visit www.GWT-Outdoors.com.