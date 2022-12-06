bondIT Receives a Strategic Investment from BNY Mellon to Drive Digitization of Fixed Income Investing

NEW YORK & HERZLIYA, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--bondIT, a provider of next-generation investment technology, announced today that it has raised $14M in a new investment round led by BNY Mellon, with participation by existing investors. As part of the investment, BNY Mellon will join bondIT’s Board of Directors.

John Goodheart, Managing Director, BNY Mellon, who will represent the company on the board, said, “Collaborating with bondIT will allow us to deliver innovative digital solutions for fixed income investors by enabling investment professionals to explore new investment options more easily through the use of AI, further expanding their portfolio optimization capabilities for clients.”

Etai Ravid, CEO and Founder of bondIT, shared, “We’re delighted to welcome BNY Mellon to our Board of Directors. This investment will help us accelerate innovation and offer clients a unique holistic solution for fixed income investing. As bond investors are keen to lock in higher yields, our versatile technology and data-driven approach can help them increase automation to improve efficiency and performance, and better mitigate risk.”

Shahar Balaban, CFO at bondIT, added, “Our engagement with BNY Mellon started when we participated in the BNY Mellon Accelerator Program for startups in 2021, and we are thrilled to be able to continue to scale our collaboration and take bondIT’s technology platform to the next level.”

bondIT combines advanced technologies, machine learning and Explainable-AI in a unique platform that automates and optimizes fixed income portfolio construction, management, and research. bondIT’s technology enables fixed income investors to create credit and yield-optimized portfolios based on data-driven analytics in minutes, boosting performance, efficiency, and scale.

This latest investment round comes at an opportune time for bondIT as there is unprecedented demand for smart technologies, like bondIT’s Explainable-AI tool, from fixed income investors who are seeking efficiency and the ability to manage their exposures effectively. With bondIT, investment professionals can build portfolios that seek to optimally balance risk and return opportunities in this volatile market environment.

In addition to BNY Mellon, bondIT is backed by a number of high-profile investors and partners across the globe.

ABOUT bondIT

bondIT provides next generation front office investment technology. We combine Data Science, Explainable-AI (XAI) and Advanced Technologies with Fixed Income investment know-how to improve the performance, accuracy and efficiency of our clients’ investment processes and businesses. Our technology enables clients to efficiently build, analyze and rebalance investment portfolios, and achieve within minutes what previously took hours or days. Thanks to bondIT’s predictive credit analytics, investors can anticipate changes in corporate credit risk and capitalize on investment opportunities ahead of the market. The platform is highly flexible, being data agnostic and API or cloud based, and allows for the seamless onboarding of internal models as well as downstream connectivity to existing portfolio management and trading systems. bondIT is privately owned and paving the way for financial institutions of all sizes to integrate the power of greater technology in their investment processes. bondIT adheres to the highest privacy and security standards and is SOC 2 certified by Ernst & Young. For more information, please visit www.bonditglobal.com.