Pierian Selected by PreCheck Health Services to Support Hereditary Cancer Testing for Providers and Patients

ST. LOUIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pierian®, a global leader in advanced clinical genomics technology and services, announced a collaboration to support PreCheck Health Services, a CLIA-registered, CAP-accredited high complexity laboratory, in providing cancer-related genomic testing programs for medical practices and patients. This collaboration marks the launch of PreCheck’s in-house next-generation sequencing (NGS) program and expands its menu of diagnostic services.

PreCheck, an experienced laboratory in molecular diagnostic testing, leveraged Pierian’s industry-leading expert services to accelerate the launch of its new NGS offerings. Services included validation of two Illumina assays: TruSight™ Oncology 500 for testing specific tumors and TruSight One Expanded for hereditary cancer risk. Pierian also delivered valuable support in sample procurement, reimbursement consultation, and interpretation services.

PreCheck is initially incorporating hereditary cancer testing, also called “germline testing,” into its regional services for South Florida providers. This features an option for convenient at-home concierge visits for the collection of a required saliva sample. The company plans to launch a nationwide hereditary cancer testing program for consumers in 2023.

“The collaboration between Pierian and PreCheck is a fantastic example of how experts working together can bring solutions to market with great quality, efficiency, and speed,” said Lindsay Mateo, Pierian’s Chief Business Officer. “We value collaborations with organizations like PreCheck because many individuals and communities deserve to benefit from precision medicine which is accessible and best in practice.”

“Pierian provided the direct support for assay validation and sample procurement we needed to rapidly set up NGS testing in our lab,” added Frank Gillen, president and chairman of PreCheck. “Their interpretation services and the tie-in of insurance pre-qualification strongly align with our emphasis on customer service and cost-effective testing solutions.”

Learn More

About Pierian

Pierian is a partner in precision medicine, enabling clinicians and medical facilities to advance clinical genomics programs and modernize patient care. Pierian was founded on a belief in the potential of genomics to transform human health, and they are working to ensure that communities anywhere can experience the benefits. Pierian curates the world’s genetic knowledge, and its advanced interpretation technology combines this knowledge base with adaptive learning algorithms that connect diverse sources of information through machine learning. When applied in clinical settings the Pierian platform is paired with enabling services that support workflow design, implementation, validation, interpretation, and reimbursement. For more information, visit www.pieriandx.com.

About PreCheck Health Services, Inc.

PreCheck Health Laboratory is a state-of-the-art laboratory that utilizes the latest technologies for a wide array of assays. Our CLIA-certified, CAP-accredited laboratory employs Real-Time qPCR for molecular disease diagnostics and Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) for molecular pan-cancer profiling and characterization of somatic mutations in cancer, regardless of tumor origin. In addition, we also focus on germline mutations, such as hereditary cancers, cardiovascular disease, cystic fibrosis and immunodeficiencies. For additional information, visit https://precheckhealth.com/.