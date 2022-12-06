CareView Communications Executes Agreement with Major Hospital in Alaska

LEWISVILLE, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CareView Communications, Inc. (“CareView” or the “Company”) (OTCQB: CRVW), an information technology provider to the healthcare industry, today announced the signing of a new agreement with a major hospital in Alaska.

The CareView Patient Safety System® facilitates continuous remote patient monitoring of any patient that may be at risk of harm due to falls, behavioral issues, and suicidal ideation. The solution leverages an in-room camera with audio capabilities and patented Virtual Bed Rails® and Virtual Chair Rails® technologies to improve patient safety. The Virtual Rails use machine learning to identify when the patient's movement indicates a fall may be imminent, and subsequently alerts the Safety Technician. Pre-recorded messages or 2-way audio allow for direct communication with the patient. The System offers a considerable impact on sitter reduction costs and overall patient safety.

Sandra McRee, CareView’s Chief Operating Officer, stated, “We are pleased to be working with this new hospital and know that our solution will address their needs to reduce patient falls and increase safety. We look forward to supporting the success of our newest partner.”

About CareView Communications, Inc.

As a leader in turnkey patient video monitoring solutions, CareView is redefining the standard of patient safety in hospitals and healthcare facilities across the country. For over a decade, CareView has relentlessly pursued innovative ways to increase patient protection, providing next-generation solutions that lower operational costs and foster a culture of safety among patients, staff, and hospital leadership. With installations in more than 150 hospitals, CareView has proven that its innovative technology is creating a culture of patient safety where patient falls have decreased by 80% with sitter costs reduced by more than 65%. Anchored by the CareView Patient Safety System, this modular, scalable solution delivers flexible configurations to fit any facility while significantly increasing patient safety and operational savings. All configurations feature HD cameras, high-fidelity 2-way audio/video, LCD displays for the ultimate in capability, flexibility, and affordability. Corporate offices are located at 405 State Highway 121 Bypass, Suite B-240, Lewisville, TX 75067. More information about the Company and its products and services is available on the Company’s website at www.care-view.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements made in this release that are not statements of historical or current facts are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We caution readers that forward-looking statements are predictions based on our current expectations about future events. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Our actual results, performance, or achievements could differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise that occur after that date, except as required by law.