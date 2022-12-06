The Lactation Network Expands Reach with Provider Network of America

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Lactation Network (TLN), the nation's largest network for insurance-covered lactation services and products, today announces a new health insurance partner, Provider Network of America (PNOA). PNOA is a nationwide, direct, contracted health care provider with a presence in all 50 states that will add The Lactation Network to its in-network offerings, which already include more than 27,500 hospitals and facilities, and 525,000 physicians nationwide. PNOA members can now access more than 1,500 International Board Certified Lactation Consultants (IBCLCs), the gold standard in lactation care, as well as breast pumps, accessories and replacement parts through TLN.

“PNOA strives to contract with the most sought-after providers and facilities to ensure easy access for our nationwide membership population,” said Davie Rocha, Manager of Provider Contracting at PNOA. “With growing demand for prenatal and postpartum services as well as an acknowledgement of the critical need for more lactation support, partnering with The Lactation Network will allow us to ensure our members and their families can access this crucial care when they need it most.”

The Lactation Network reaches patients anywhere with an expansive network of expert lactation consultants available nationwide to families throughout their breastfeeding journeys. Services available to PNOA members include lactation consultations, in-person/home as well as via telehealth, and a market-leading selection of breast pumps and accessories, all covered through their PNOA health insurance policy. This includes prenatal consultations, a key to setting families up for success with a complete breast assessment, an overview of what to expect and how to overcome potential hiccups, recommendations for breast pumps, and the opportunity to ask any questions, as well as postpartum consultations to help families establish and maintain breastfeeding, and create an individualized plan, based on their goals, preferences and lifestyle.

No matter the breastfeeding goal, countless studies conducted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other leading health organizations have shown that the chances of success are increased with support, and 90% of families who work with an IBCLC reach their breastfeeding goals. TLN’s clinical program has been proven to positively influence breastfeeding success and parent satisfaction. More than 70% of TLN parents met their goal of exclusively breastfeeding for six months (the national average is only 25%), and 99% of patients recommended TLN’s services to friends and family.

“The postpartum period is vulnerable, nuanced and deeply personal. The Lactation Network exists to improve the fourth trimester for all families, and ensure that this critical care is accessible and inclusive,” said Sarah Kellogg-Neff, CEO of The Lactation Network. “We’re thrilled to partner with PNOA as we connect even more families with the lactation support they deserve.”

About The Lactation Network

The Lactation Network (TLN) is advocating for a world where all parents have equal access to the vital information and resources they need to best care for themselves and their children. A transformative change agent in lactation health, forging a new, powerful standard of care for all nursing parents and their newborns, TLN’s mission is to make lactation support accessible and inclusive. Through education, connection, and advocacy, they foster a network of inclusive care, where families and International Board Certified Lactation Consultants (IBCLCs) thrive. TLN is the go-to source for lactation education, a one-stop shop for lactation products and services, and a key initiator of lactation health awareness. For more information and to access resources, please visit lactationnetwork.com or follow along on Instagram, LinkedIn and Facebook.