Great Speech Expands Access to Innovative Virtual Speech Therapy Services to More Adults, Children and Seniors

HOLLYWOOD, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Great Speech, a pioneer and leader in virtual speech therapy, announces today it is in-network for Cigna Medicare Advantage and Cigna Commercial customers, expanding access to virtual speech therapy that is available through a national network of specialized therapists with over 200+ licenses across the United States. Its innovative approach matches licensed therapists with children, adults and seniors who need and seek better speech communication.

“With nearly two-hundred million customer relationships throughout the world, we are excited to join Cigna’s network to improve access to quality care and personalized solutions,” says Avivit Ben-Aharon M.S. Ed, M.A. CCC-SLP, founder and clinical director, Great Speech. “We are proud to offer Great Speech services to their customers of all ages so they can receive the specialized care they need to address speech and communication disorders from the comfort and convenience of their own home.”

Great Speech provides speech and language therapy solutions for those impacted by:

Alzheimer's & Dementia

Autism spectrum disorder

Cognitive communication disorder

Head & neck cancer

Hearing loss

Parkinson's disease

Stroke & Aphasia rehabilitation

Traumatic brain injury

Voice disorders

and more

Speech therapy can also help patients who are affected by long COVID conditions, such as cognitive impairment, brain fog, or speech and language difficulties, to confidently return to work, handle daily life and resume an active lifestyle.

“Great Speech’s licensed speech therapists empower members of every age with better communications skills that improve the ability to understand and express thoughts, ideas and feelings,” continues Ben-Aharon. “Our solution allows people to get help from their homes so there is no concern about traveling or commuting to sessions.”

About Great Speech Inc.

Great Speech Inc. is the pioneer and recognized leader in virtual speech therapy, and since 2014 has delivered convenient, specialized services to clients anytime, anywhere. Its innovative approach leverages technology to match credentialed therapists with children, adults and seniors who need and seek better speech communication. Proud recipient of the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC) certification. www.greatspeech.com