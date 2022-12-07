BeautyHealth’s Hydrafacial Launches New Booster Developed with BABOR Laboratories in Germany

LONG BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN), home to flagship brand Hydrafacial, today launched a new booster co-created with BABOR Skincare, which leverages DOCTOR BABOR’s technology to help increase hydration levels for a smoother, lifted and more youthful-looking complexion.

Delivered with Hydrafacial’s patented magic wand hand piece and vortex fusion technology, this new DOCTOR BABOR Collagen HA booster is inspired by DOCTOR BABOR’s powerful formulations and developed with the BABOR Laboratories in Germany. It is the latest booster in a lineup of customization options for every Hydrafacial treatment.

“Hydrafacial has created the ultimate customized and personalized skincare experience, and we are pleased to add a new booster from DOCTOR BABOR to our offering,” said BeautyHealth President and Chief Executive Officer Andrew Stanleick. “DOCTOR BABOR is a world-renowned skincare brand known for their science-driven approach and rich European heritage, making them a natural collaborator for Hydrafacial.”

Key ingredients of the DOCTOR BABOR Collagen HA booster formula include:

Collagen Peptide Complex : Improves the appearance of skin elasticity and firmness for a smoother, lifted and more youthful-looking complexion

: Improves the appearance of skin elasticity and firmness for a smoother, lifted and more youthful-looking complexion Marine Collagen: Maintains skin youthfulness, glow, and elasticity

Maintains skin youthfulness, glow, and elasticity Hyaluronic Acid: Plumps up skin with vital hydration for a smoother, softer-looking complexion

“BABOR’s expert skincare is developed and formulated at the BABOR Laboratories in Germany where we created the Collagen HA Booster, a powerful skin plumping collagen, hyaluronic acid super serum, to be used with the Hydrafacial delivery system and BABOR’s proprietary Expert Method techniques. This advanced treatment provides a visibly lifted skin result and exceptional performance-driven skincare benefits,” remarks Tim Waller, co-CEO, BABOR Beauty Group.

Today, Hydrafacial has a lineup of more than 20 boosters, many co-created with leading skincare brands, which allow estheticians to customize and personalize each Hydrafacial treatment according to a consumer’s particular skin concerns.

The new DOCTOR BABOR Collagen HA booster is officially available at providers throughout North America.

About The Beauty Health Company

The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ: SKIN) is a global category-creating company delivering beauty health experiences that help consumers reinvent their relationship with their skin, bodies, and self-confidence. Our flagship brand, HydraFacial, created the category of hydradermabrasion by using a patented vortex-fusion delivery system to cleanse, extract, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums. HydraFacial provides a non-invasive and approachable skincare experience. Together, with our powerful community of aestheticians, consumers, and partners, we are personalizing skin care solutions for all ages, genders, skin tones, and skin types. HydraFacial is available in more than 90 countries with an install base of nearly 25,000 delivery systems providing millions of experiences to consumers each year. Find a local HydraFacial at https://www.hydrafacial.com/find-a-hydrafacialist/. For more information, visit www.beautyhealth.com.

About BABOR BEAUTY GROUP

BABOR BEAUTY GROUP is a German family business, a global player in the skincare industry and home to some of the most sought-after international beauty brands. The heart of the success is the BABOR brand, which stands for “Expert Skincare. Made in Germany”. The portfolio also includes various private labels. The BABOR BEAUTY GROUP has its own labs and production at the headquarters in Aachen, Germany and works according to the highest sustainability standards. The third generation of the owner family has been heading the company since 2014 – Dr. Martin Grablowitz and Isabel Bonacker lead the Board of Directors.