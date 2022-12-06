Scholars of Finance and Training The Street Partner to Prepare Thousands of College Students for Purpose-Driven Finance Careers

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Scholars of Finance (SOF), a rapidly-growing non-profit organization on a mission to inspire character and integrity in the finance leaders of tomorrow, has partnered with Training The Street (TTS), to help prepare thousands of undergraduate students for successful and impactful careers in finance.

Through the partnership, as part of their membership, students at SOF’s 50+ nationwide college & university chapters will receive TTS technical training, courses, and lessons designed to teach essential industry knowledge and prepare students for successful careers.

“Aligned in mission, we are excited to be chosen as training partner for Scholars of Finance,” said Scott Rostan, CEO of Training The Street.

“Our training curriculum is uniquely positioned to provide Scholars of Finance undergraduate students the skills they need to join the world of finance. We look forward to supporting Scholars of Finance as they succeed in creating a future where all finance leaders steward the world’s capital to serve the greater good.”

The partnership will strengthen the SOF student membership experience, providing rigorous and relevant training in foundational technical skills and industry knowledge to complement SOF’s core Leadership Development Program and other SOF-designed curricula focused on instilling values, principles, and integrity in undergraduate students pursuing careers in finance.

“Our partnership will enhance our students' experiences and enrich their education,” noted Ross Overline, Co-Founder and CEO of Scholars of Finance. “Pairing top-tier technical training and industry education from TTS with the unparalleled leadership development opportunities and community offered by Scholars of Finance should check every box for a purpose-driven, ambitious student pursuing a career in finance."

About Training The Street

Training The Street (TTS) is the world's leading provider of courses in accounting, asset management, capital markets, financial modeling and corporate valuation training to investment banks, financial institutions, consulting firms, federal government agencies, law firms, business schools, and top colleges. With offices in the financial hubs across the U.S., as well as London, India and Hong Kong, TTS boasts a deep field of expert instructors and extensive practical experience. Currently, TTS is offering live and virtual training programs to interns and full-time hires at nearly 200 banks and corporate businesses, including Wall Street's 10 largest banks. Additionally, TTS leads workshops at more than 100 academic clients, including the top business schools globally. For more information, please visit www.trainingthestreet.com.

About Scholars of Finance

Scholars of Finance is a rapidly-growing nonprofit organization on a mission to inspire character and integrity in the finance leaders of tomorrow. We seek to solve the world’s largest problems by investing in undergraduate students through leadership development, mentorship, and the active support of purpose-driven finance executives and investors. Our members then join top firms, funds, and a life-long support community that empowers them to spend their careers serving the greater good using the biggest lever in the world: finance. Since 2017, we’ve reached 600+ executives impacting 2,900+ students across 50 colleges & universities.