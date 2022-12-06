World of Hyatt Inks NIL Deal with College Football Star Jalin Hyatt

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--World of Hyatt will be one of the first hotel brands to announce a name, image and likeness “NIL” deal through its new agreement with University of Tennessee football star Jalin Hyatt, who recently broke the single-season Tennessee receiving touchdown record and is a finalist for the Biletnikoff Award, given to the nation’s top wide receiver.

As part of the collaboration, World of Hyatt will provide gift cards to help each of Jalin’s teammates’ families with hotel rooms for the upcoming bowl game in Miami, Florida. World of Hyatt will also help Jalin celebrate a record-breaking season by providing him the opportunity to visit Hyatt properties once the season wraps.

“We have been admiring Jalin’s talent and want him to experience the Hyatt way of travel as well as help the families of every teammate have a place to stay at the bowl game, so they feel cared for as they cheer their loved ones on from the sidelines,” said Mark Vondrasek, chief commercial officer, Hyatt. “World of Hyatt is excited to team up with an exceptional student athlete, and we look forward to the upcoming bowl game!”

“This Hyatt-Hyatt collaboration is more than a natural fit and it brings us all together when it really matters,” said Jalin Hyatt, wide receiver for The University of Tennessee Volunteers. “The World of Hyatt team gave me the ability to create a deal that benefited my teammates and our families. That’s real, as those are the people I care about the most. Knowing my teammates’ families will all have help to be at the game, and that they are being cared for on the road is amazing.”

To join Jalin and his teammates in earning points on travel – including to the upcoming bowl games – enroll in the World of Hyatt loyalty program for free at hyatt.com and take advantage of current offers such as ‘Earn 3X Points on Dining,’ which allows members to earn 3X points on qualifying dining from Hyatt hotels through Dec. 20, 2022, at participating hotel restaurants worldwide.

The term “Hyatt” is used in this release for convenience to refer to Hyatt Hotels Corporation and/or one or more of its affiliates.

About Hyatt Hotels Corporation

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, headquartered in Chicago, is a leading global hospitality company guided by its purpose – to care for people so they can be their best. As of September 30, 2022, the Company’s portfolio included more than 1,200 hotels and all-inclusive properties in 72 countries across six continents. The Company's offering includes brands in the Timeless Collection, including Park Hyatt®, Grand Hyatt®, Hyatt Regency®, Hyatt®, Hyatt Residence Club®, Hyatt Place®, Hyatt House®, and UrCove; the Boundless Collection, including Miraval®, Alila®, Andaz®, Thompson Hotels®, Hyatt Centric®, and Caption by Hyatt; the Independent Collection, including The Unbound Collection by Hyatt®, Destination by Hyatt™, and JdV by Hyatt™; and the Inclusive Collection, including Hyatt Ziva®, Hyatt Zilara®, Zoëtry® Wellness & Spa Resorts, Secrets® Resorts & Spas, Breathless Resorts & Spas®, Dreams® Resorts & Spas, Vivid Hotels & Resorts®, Alua Hotels & Resorts®, and Sunscape® Resorts & Spas. Subsidiaries of the Company operate the World of Hyatt® loyalty program, ALG Vacations®, Unlimited Vacation Club®, Amstar DMC destination management services, and Trisept Solutions® technology services. For more information, please visit www.hyatt.com.

About World of Hyatt

World of Hyatt is Hyatt’s award-winning guest loyalty program uniting participating locations in the Park Hyatt®, Miraval®, Grand Hyatt®, Alila®, Andaz®, The Unbound Collection by Hyatt®, Destination by Hyatt™, Hyatt Regency®, Hyatt®, Hyatt Ziva™, Hyatt Zilara™, Thompson Hotels®, Hyatt Centric®, Caption by Hyatt, JdV by Hyatt™, Hyatt House®, Hyatt Place®, UrCove, and Hyatt Residence Club® brands as well as resort and hotel brands under the AMR™ Collection, which are joining World of Hyatt in phases and include Secrets® Resorts & Spas, Dreams® Resorts & Spas, Breathless Resorts & Spas®, Zoëtry® Wellness & Spa Resorts, Alua Hotels & Resorts®, and Sunscape® Resorts & Spas. Members who book directly through Hyatt channels can enjoy personalized care and access to distinct benefits including Guest of Honor, confirmed suite upgrades at time of booking, diverse wellbeing offerings, mobile key, and exclusive member rates. With more than 30 million members, World of Hyatt offers a variety of ways to earn and redeem points for hotel stays, dining and spa services,wellbeing focused experiences through the FIND platform; as well as the benefits of Hyatt’s strategic loyalty collaborations with American Airlines AAdvantage®, Small Luxury Hotels of the World™, Lindblad Expeditions and MGM Resorts International. Travelers can enroll for free at hyatt.com, download the World of Hyatt app for android and IOS devices and connect with Hyatt on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.