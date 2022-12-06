Pret A Manger USA Partners with Dallas Holdings to Open a Network of Pret Shops in Southern California and to Further Pret’s Presence in New York

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pret A Manger USA Ltd. today announced a partnership with Dallas Holdings (USA) Ltd. to bring a network of Pret shops to Southern California and the first NY addition to the premier NYC neighborhood of Hudson Yards. The agreement builds on the success of a partnership with Pret A Manger UK where Dallas Holdings operates a growing number of shops.

Pret announced last year it would lean into franchise partnerships to accelerate growth and double the size of the business within the next five years. This partnership with Dallas Holdings contributes to Pret’s transformation plan and commitment to bringing its organic coffee and freshly made food to both new and existing customers.

“We’re very excited to be expanding into California next year with the help of Dallas Holdings,” says Jorrie Bruffett, President, Pret A Manger North America. “We’ve been seeing steady growth week over week as customers and businesses continue to return to the office. This shift has aided in our recovery efforts and even our coffee orders have now surpassed pre-pandemic levels. We believe this is the right time to identify new partners to help us enter new markets where we know there is a demand for Pret.”

Shane Thakrar, President & CEO of Dallas Holdings says, “We are extremely excited about bringing the Pret brand to the Southern California market, whilst also adding to Pret’s own strong New York network. We feel California is a great new market for Pret, with many strong initial locations across Los Angeles and Orange County planned for our launch. We look forward to growing our partnership with Pret, and of course welcoming our new teams and customer into our shops”.

Pret heavily invested in its new digital propositions over the past few years to create a seamless omni-channel experience for customers resulting in the launch of the Pret Coffee Subscription, which allows customers to enjoy organic coffees, teas, hot chocolates and more made by trained Baristas for one monthly price; Pret Pick Up, Pret’s in-app order ahead service; and Pret Perks, Pret’s loyalty rewards program. Dallas Holdings will adopt all these propositions to maximize the partnership and give customers the full “Pret” experience.

Pret’s North American expansion was first initiated earlier this year by a pilot launch with A&W Canada, who continues to develop and operate several Pret pop-ups throughout Vancouver and Toronto. The first Dallas Holdings-operated shop is expected to open in Hudson Yards in New York City in early 2023, followed by shop openings in California soon after.

About Pret A Manger

Pret A Manger is a sandwich and coffee chain commonly referred to as Pret and based in the United Kingdom. The first shop opened in London in 1986. Pret’s sandwiches, salads and wraps are freshly made each day in shop kitchens using quality ingredients and all coffees are 100% organic. Pret currently has approximately 550 shops and operates in the UK, Ireland, US, Hong Kong, France, Dubai, Kuwait, Switzerland, Brussels, Singapore and Germany. For more information, please visit https://www.pret.com/

About Dallas Holdings

Dallas Holdings is an experienced global operator of Food & Beverage brands and a proud partner of Pret A Manger. With experience across the UK and US markets, Dallas looks to grow a strong network, helping Pret reach more people in both markets. For any recruitment or property opportunities, please contact: ca@dallas-holdings.com