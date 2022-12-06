Luxury Menswear Retailer Harry Rosen Boosts Conversion Rates by 360% across 10,000 SKUs using Algolia

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Algolia, the leading API-First Platform for Search & Discovery, announced today its collaboration with Harry Rosen, a Canadian luxury menswear retailer. Algolia‘s blazing fast product indexing capabilities coupled with powerful Search, Personalization, Dynamic Synonym Suggestions, and A/B Testing capabilities are both personalizing and dramatically transforming consumers’ experience. With Algolia, Harry Rosen has successfully built an intuitive omnichannel strategy and differentiated customer experience that is able to scale as well as streamline product discovery, resulting in a significant increase in conversions across their 10,000 products in clothing, footwear, grooming, lifestyle and accessories.

“Conducting business in-store is the foundation of Harry Rosen’s business. However, with Algolia we were able to revamp our strategy to better empower online shoppers to more easily find the goods they were looking for,” said Tovi Heilbronn, Director of Digital Product and Experience at Harry Rosen. “Algolia’s solutions helped us make a seamless customer journey and helped our eCommerce strategy handle peak volumes of customers sustaining the website beyond what we thought possible.”

Harry Rosen’s eCommerce website is home to 10,000 products spread across 50 categories in three distinct digital channels. This deep, broad product catalog continually challenges Harry Rosen to improve product discovery.

To address these challenges, Harry Rosen deployed Algolia technology across all three of its digital channels, including HarryRosen.com, its flagship store; ShopFinalCut, the online discount option; and Herringbone, a custom internal clienteling app. Since implementing Algolia, Harry Rosen has experienced several significant growth successes, including a 360% increase in conversion rates, 68% increase in transactions and 18% increase in average order value.

“Harry Rosen approached us with a vision to establish one holistic experience for their customers, whether they shop in-store or online,” said Bernadette Nixon, Chief Executive Officer for Algolia. “As Harry Rosen brings its vision to life, we are thrilled to see the impact our technology has had on its customer experience and bottom line.”

In 2023, Insider Intelligence forecasts that omnichannel sales will comprise nearly 50% of all eCommerce sales. With experts anticipating a muted holiday shopping season, retailers must be diligent in avoiding website abandonment. These findings further emphasize what Harry Rosen learned in recent years: retail companies must prioritize online customer experience and recognize how relevant search drives engagement, influences buyouts and transforms the customer journey.

To learn more about the Algolia tools that helped Harry Rosen boost its omnichannel strategy, read the case study here: https://resources.algolia.com/home/case-study-harryrosen.

To schedule a demo of Algolia’s platform, visit algolia.com/demorequest.

About Algolia

Algolia is revolutionizing search and discovery by providing the world's most powerful API-First Search and Discovery Platform with its unique hybrid search engine, which is a combination of keyword and vector-based semantic search via Neuralsearch technology, in a single API. Algolia empowers both builders and business users with a better way to build unique and engaging end user experiences at Internet scale to predict what customers want with blazing fast speed and the best application browse experience leading to more remarkable Discovery. Algolia is your guide to the world’s content powering discovery where you live, work, and play. Discovery, as a result, is reinvented as the right content finds each user to inform, enrich and surprise. More than 17,000+ companies including Under Armour, Birchbox, Stripe, Slack, Medium, and Zendesk rely on Algolia to manage over 1.5 trillion search queries a year. Algolia is headquartered in San Francisco with offices in New York, Atlanta, Austin, Paris, London, Bucharest, and Sydney. To learn more, visit www.algolia.com.

About Harry Rosen

Harry Rosen is Canada's leading quality menswear retailer. Founded in 1954 by the man whose name the chain still bears, the eponymous store has grown from a single 500-square-foot store in Toronto to become a powerhouse in Canadian retailing with 17 stores across Canada and a robust e-commerce offering. Harry Rosen stores and its website offer extensive collections from the world's finest labels, the latest must-have designers and its very own Harry Rosen Signature brand. Whether in-store, online, via social media or at any other touchpoint, Harry Rosen is known for providing a personalized and outstanding customer experience. This trust has been gained through decades of helping men feel good and do good in their personal and professional lives.