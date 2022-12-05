DE-CIX and Crocker Communications Partner to Enhance Connectivity for Customers throughout Massachusetts

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DE-CIX, the world’s leading Internet Exchange (IX) operator and home to the largest carrier and data center neutral interconnection ecosystem on the planet, welcomes Crocker Communications to its North American Transport Partner program. Crocker Communications provides enterprise-class services including voice, Internet, connectivity, as well as municipality-operated broadband solutions in Greenfield and Springfield, Massachusetts. The enhanced partnership leverages a Network-to-Network Interconnection (NNI) to enable Crocker’s customer’s seamless access to DE-CIX New York, the largest carrier and data center neutral and Open-IX certified IX operating in New York and the greater Northeast region.

Since 1965, Crocker Communications has been providing cutting-edge telecommunications solutions for municipalities, businesses, and residents throughout its network footprint. Leveraging DE-CIX’s proven interconnection platform, Crocker expanded its relationship to enable their customers seamless connectivity to DE-CIX New York. In doing so, Crocker customers can now purchase a transport connection to reach DE-CIX that delivers greater control over their Internet performance, including routing, latency and direct connectivity. In addition, customers can benefit from DE-CIX’s multi-service interconnection solutions including peering, private connectivity, cloud connectivity, Microsoft Azure Peering Service - enhancing direct access for Office365 solutions – as well as closed-user groups for private ecosystem connectivity. Network operators across Western Massachusetts can now leverage a private transport connection on Crocker’s network to reach DE-CIX New York to directly peer with content providers, ISPs, carriers, enterprise businesses and more.

One connection to DE-CIX New York provides access to networks connected to the global DE-CIX interconnection fabric across North America including DE-CIX operated exchanges in Chicago, Dallas, Phoenix and Richmond. Also, with the access to DE-CIX in North America enables customers are able to have a one-hop access to DE-CIX Frankfurt, the largest neutral IX in Europe, and multiple other DE-CIX IXs across its carrier and data center neutral interconnection ecosystem.

“Our partnership with Crocker Communications continues our focused growth on regional Transport Partner coverage,” comments Ed d’Agostino, VP and General Manager of DE-CIX North America. “Businesses, ISPs, Colleges and Universities across Western Massachusetts can readily access cost-effective, turnkey connectivity from our platform to help bridge the digital divide.”

“The DE-CIX platform has been a key service differentiator for our services, providing us the ability to manage routing more closely, reach content more directly, and lower our costs to ensure our service remains both reliable and affordable,” comments Matthew Crocker of Crocker Communications. “Through this interconnection, our network performance improves while enabling our customers access to a suite of enhanced solutions including private connectivity, cloud onramps and more. Now our customers can choose DE-CIX as a destination where we empower customers with seamless access to the world’s largest neutral IX operator is a benefit to all of our customers.”

To learn more about Crocker Communications and its Massachusetts-based network visit: www.crocker.com.

For information about peering, direct cloud access, private connections, and more, visit: www.de-cix.net.

About DE-CIX North America

DE-CIX North America Inc., established in 2013, is a wholly owned subsidiary of DE-CIX International AG, the international arm of DE-CIX, the world’s leading Internet Exchange operator. Together, the DE-CIX Internet Exchanges in New York, Dallas, Chicago, Richmond and Phoenix create the largest neutral interconnection ecosystem in North America. DE-CIX is providing network and data center-neutral peering and interconnection services in North America. With access to DE-CIX North Americas’ Internet Exchanges, customers gain more control of their networks and access to world-class content providers, as well as IP transit, Virtual Private Network (VPN) and Blackholing services to mitigate the effects of DDoS attacks.

DE-CIX New York is the 5th largest Internet Exchange in the US. It is carrier and data center-neutral and Open-IX certified. The IX platform is distributed across major carrier hotels and data centers throughout each metro region it serves. DE-CIX operates more access points than any other Internet Exchange in North America.

For more information, please visit de-cix.net.