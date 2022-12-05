Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Expands Mississippi Footprint with Cabin & Creek Real Estate

SUMMIT, Miss.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, a global residential real estate brokerage franchise network is pleased to announce its further expansion in the Southeastern region with the addition of Cabin & Creek Real Estate, which will now operate as Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Cabin & Creek Real Estate.

The office will be owned by Mississippi state native Chuck Paulk who has 17 years of industry experience and expertise. Headquartered in Summit, Mississippi, the office will serve the Southwestern region of Mississippi. Since its creation Cabin & Creek Real Estate has grown; increasing its annual sales almost 10 times in less than 8 years and will now bring its success to the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices global brand.

“This is such a monumental milestone for our team,” said Paulk. “We are looking forward to growing and expanding throughout our marketplace under the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices brand. This step in our business will allow us to better serve our clients, providing invaluable assistance from start to finish.”

By joining the network, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Cabin & Creek Real Estate agents gain access to Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices’ active referral and relocation networks, and its “FOREVER Cloud” technology suite, a powerful source for lead generation, marketing support, social media, video production/distribution and more.

The brand also provides an exclusive Luxury Collection marketing program for premier listings. Its Prestige Magazine showcases network members’ premium listings with a strong lineup of feature stories covering topics that appeal to high-end real estate clients.

“Given the demand we are seeing for homes in this area, it made sense for us to expand to better support this growing market,” said Christy Budnick, CEO, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices. “While the availability of country homes with land, homes in town and beyond are highly competitive, this team will be able to provide on-the-ground knowledge and provide clients with an exceptional experience throughout every part of the homebuying or selling process.”

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Cabin & Creek Real Estate will have a team of agents supporting the new office who brings extensive familiarity of the Southwestern Mississippi market.

Gino Blefari, chairman of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, welcomed the company to the network, “Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Cabin & Creek Real Estate is a clear example of our mission. It’s important to us that we align ourselves with individuals who share the same core values, and I have no doubt that this team will carry out these ethics seamlessly.”

For more information visit: https://www.bhhscabinandcreekrealestate.com/

About Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Cabin & Creek Real Estate

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Cabin & Creek Real Estate is a full-service real estate agency specializing in country homes with land, homes in town, land tracts of all sizes, and the best in recreational properties. With its extensive market knowledge in commercial and residential transactions, it assists its clients in every step to guarantee a smooth and simple transition.

About Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices is a global residential real estate network with more than 50,000 real estate professionals and nearly 1,500 offices across 11 countries including, the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, The Bahamas, and India. In 2021, the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices global network represented more than $179.9 billion (USD) in real estate sales volume. The network, among the few organizations entrusted to use the world-renowned Berkshire Hathaway name, brings to the real estate market a definitive mark of trust, integrity, stability, and longevity.