Naples Soap Company Completes Repairs and Reopens Southwest Florida Stores

NAPLES, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Naples Soap Company, Inc (OTC PINK: NASO), a health and wellness brand that offers high-quality skin and hair care products, is pleased to report that their stores in Southwest Florida, with the exception of Sanibel, have been repaired and reopened. “It has been a whirlwind to clean, repair and restock our damaged stores, but we’re thrilled to be open again just in time for holiday shoppers,” said Deanna Wallin, Founder and CEO of Naples Soap Company.

Two stores in Naples, one in Fort Myers and one in Sanibel were flooded with storm surge waters from Hurricane Ian. The Company reopened the 5th Avenue Naples store at the end of October. The store in Tin City reopened just before Thanksgiving in November, and Downtown Fort Myers reopened today, December 5, 2022. “November and December are our biggest months, so we rallied our friends, family, Soap Squad and vendors to help us get these stores back open,” Wallin went on to say. “We created a really fun, welcoming, holiday atmosphere in our stores to help get people’s minds off storm repairs and clean-up. Customers will be greeted by giant pastel nutcrackers and cheerful holiday music, and they’ll find our biggest roll out of holiday merchandise in our history. We have an extensive collection of stocking stuffers, gift sets, holiday décor and more to meet every budget.”

Southwest Florida Store Locations:

Fifth Avenue South, Naples: 614 Fifth Avenue South Naples, Florida 34102, (239) 302-6909

Tin City, Naples: 1200 Fifth Avenue South, Suite 102 Naples, Florida 34102. (239) 352-7627

Historic River District of Fort Myers: 2273 First Street Fort Myers, Florida 33901, (239) 226-9005

Coconut Point of Estero; 23191 Fashion Drive, Suite 102 Estero, Florida 33928, (239) 949-5566

The Company’s store on Sanibel will remain closed for the foreseeable future.

About Naples Soap Company

Founded in 2009 by Deanna Wallin, Naples Soap Company is a supplier of more than 300 bath, body and personal care products that are made in the USA. Products are sold at the Company’s nine retail locations in Florida. Naples Soap Company products are sold online from the Company’s website at www.naplessoap.com, through other DTC (direct-to-consumer) channels such as Amazon.com and in more than 300 boutiques, spas and stores throughout the United States via the Company’s wholesale division. For more information about Naples Soap Company, visit www.naplessoap.com.

