Take Charge America Offers Arizona Homeowners Guidance in Applying for $40,000 in Mortgage, Utility Assistance

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Arizonans who fell behind on their mortgage or are struggling to make payments due to effects from COVID-19 can receive free help from nonprofit housing counseling agency Take Charge America to apply for up to $40,000 in financial assistance through the Arizona Homeowner Assistance Fund.

“Although many have moved on from the pandemic, thousands of Arizonans are still struggling with its financial impacts and facing foreclosure because of them,” said Jeremy Wine, manager of housing counseling services for Take Charge America. “We can help these individuals and families go through the application process so they can get the aid they need and not lose their homes.”

Arizona Homeowner Assistance Fund

The Arizona Homeowner Assistance Fund is a $196 million program funded by the American Rescue Plan to prevent foreclosure among the state’s most vulnerable homeowners.

The program provides up to $40,000 per household to pay for mortgage, property tax or homeowner association delinquencies that could lead to foreclosure.

HAF funds can also be used to pay other eligible housing costs including overdue utility and insurance bills.

To be eligible for the HAF program, homeowners must:

Have experienced a financial hardship after Jan. 21, 2020, due to COVID-19 (job loss, reduction of income, increased healthcare costs, caring for a family member)

Have an income equal to or less than 150% of the area median income

Seek assistance for their primary residence

To schedule a free call with a Take Charge America counselor for help in applying to the HAF program, Arizona homeowners can call 866-987-2008 or visit Take Charge America’s Homeowner Assistance Fund page.

