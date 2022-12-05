Allvue Systems Partners with Exos Financial on Portfolio Optimizer Solution

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Allvue Systems (“Allvue”), a leading alternative investment technology solutions provider, today announced that they have formed a partnership with Exos Financial (“Exos”), a next-gen platform for B2B institutional finance, to bring the Allvue Exos Portfolio Optimizer (“Optimizer”) solution to market. The Optimizer solution will allow front-office users to evaluate their loan portfolios to determine the most beneficial trades and boost performance across various asset classes with CLO portfolios as an initial focus.

By integrating the Optimizer, Allvue’s customers will be able to derive investment decisions from their investment research and portfolio information in Allvue’s suite of loan software offerings. This cutting-edge technology will help to identify ideal investment opportunities and execute trade management, including full pre-trade and post-trade compliance via a seamless workflow. Exos’ deep understanding of data science supplemented by Allvue’s extensive data sources across the investment lifecycle will provide Allvue’s clients with the informed insights necessary to manage their investments efficiently and cost-effectively.

“Loan managers are tasked daily with originating and optimizing portfolios that are resilient to adverse market conditions and abiding by all compliance tests while delivering positive performance for their investors,” said Yuriy Shterk, Chief Product Officer at Allvue Systems. “Our partnership with Exos provides our clients in the loan markets with a competitive advantage via a product that intelligently and in real-time informs the entire end-to-end trade lifecycle from opportunity identification and compliance checks to trade execution and back office accounting, allowing for faster and more informed trading decisions.”

Exos will support Allvue’s clients using Front Office Solutions with the addition of its cutting-edge genetic algorithm based methodology to identify ideal trades, automating an otherwise manual and iterative process to determine loans that will improve the portfolio composition while staying within all Compliance and risk profiles determined by indentures, proprietary credit scores and risk tolerance.

“Allvue is the market leader in credit and loan market technology solutions,” said Joe Squeri, Chief Technology Officer at Exos. “We are thrilled to be partnering with Allvue in delivering the Allvue Exos Portfolio Optimizer to market which will bring Allvue’s data and front-to-back product suite to new heights for loan portfolio managers looking for a competitive edge. Our proprietary algorithm will enable loan managers to make informed and quick decisions and will be seamlessly integrated into Allvue’s loan lifecycle product suite allowing managers to streamline trade execution.”

This partnership further delivers on Allvue’s commitment to enhancing client investment processes. Allvue recently partnered with Coefficient Markets to offer real-time liquidity data to the buy-side market and announced a strategic alliance with IQ-EQ to provide back-office servicing to CLO and private debt managers.

About Allvue

Allvue is a leading provider of technology for investment managers in the private capital and credit markets industry, including 20 of the 25 largest CLO Managers. Its mission is to empower superior investment decisions by pairing modern cloud-based software solutions with capabilities across multiple asset classes. Allvue’s software solutions serve the entire investment lifecycle and are seamlessly integrated to provide a comprehensive product suite, serving investment managers of all sizes worldwide, including general partners, limited partners, fund administrators, and banks.

Allvue was established in 2019 through the merger of Black Mountain Systems and AltaReturn, two leading providers of investment technology solutions. Allvue is based in Miami, FL with locations throughout North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. With a commitment to innovation and a focus on multiple asset classes, Allvue’s software solutions allow its clients to operate and grow their businesses more effectively by automating manual processes, improving data accuracy and consistency across workflows, and delivering enhanced analytics.

About Exos Financial

Exos is a B2B fintech company building a modern institutional finance platform designed to deliver all the services of a traditional investment bank, reimagined and tailored to a modern digital world driven by data and data science. Exos’ Founder and CEO, Brady Dougan, former CEO of Credit Suisse, has assembled a passionate team of accomplished leaders at the intersection of technology and finance with an ambition to transform the business of institutional finance to serve customers better.