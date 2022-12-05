MxD Selects Anark’s Manufacturing Collaboration Platform to Modernize DLA Supply Chain Activities

BOULDER, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Digital Manufacturing Institute (MxD) has selected Anark to demonstrate a visionary solution for supplier collaboration. This project seeks to modernize acquisition and supply chain activities to improve acquisition and production lead times for the Defense Logistics Agency (DLA). Additional objectives include improved decision traceability, synchronized version control, and a standard communication framework across sourcing activities.

While file based Technical Data Packages are intended to contain all the necessary data about a product, these files lack context and insight from the experts that create them. The evolution from Technical Data Packages to a Technical Data Portal connects product data with the people and conversations that matter in a single digital platform.

“We are very excited to start this project with Anark as we assist in the digital transformation for the organic industrial base, DLA, and DoD at large. Improving communication around engineering data across the supply chain will enable U.S. manufacturers to support the modern warfighter in a way that is cost effective for all.” – Federico Sciammarella, President and CTO at MxD

Over the next year MxD and Anark will demonstrate how an integrated supplier portal that features contextual collaboration can help the Department of Defense (DoD) and suppliers of all sizes resolve procurement issues before they happen. The solution will solve supply chain challenges as outlined in the MxD RFQ 21-19 entitled TDP Data Exchange Demonstration:

“The Defense Logistics Agency purchases products on behalf of all the branches of service. They are tasked with collecting all the required product-defining-data before soliciting for bid. The files collected are in many different formats, bound by many distribution rules, and sometimes require specialized skillsets to manipulate the data. All the collection time adds to the lead time to get products where they need to be. After procurement if issues arise it is very difficult to trace back to activities around the transaction to take advantage of lessons learned or data collected from a supplier.”

About MxD

MxD (Manufacturing x Digital) is where innovative manufacturers go to forge their futures. In partnership with the Department of Defense, MxD equips U.S. factories with the digital tools, cybersecurity, and workforce expertise needed to begin building every part better than the last. As a result, our approximately 300 partners increase their productivity, win more business, and strengthen U.S. manufacturing. MxD is also the National Center for Cybersecurity in Manufacturing as designated by DoD.

About Anark Corporation

Anark makes product data accessible and actionable across the manufacturing supply chain, so everyone can collaborate and innovate faster. Leading manufacturers such as Boeing, General Electric, Lockheed Martin, Ericsson, Cohu, Cisco, and the US DoD communicate and collaborate more effectively and securely, throughout the product lifecycle. As a result, customers reduce delivery risk and material waste, and deliver higher-quality products and services with substantial cost savings. www.anark.com